Amazon Music’s App Arrives on the New Chromecast With Ad-Supported Listening

Chromecast with Google TV device and remote control on wooden surface
Justin Duino

Sure, Chromecast with Google TV can already play YouTube Music and Apple Music, but what if you don’t subscribe to either? Well if you’re a fan of Amazon Music, we have good news—it’s on Chromecast with Google TV now. You don’t even need a Unlimited account to get started, Prime subscriptions will do.

While Amazon Music was already on Chromecast before, it was limited to NVIDIA Shield devices. Now you can access the app from any Android TV or Chromecast with Google TV device. And before, you had to have an Amazon Unlimited account to use the app on NVIDIA Shield. The only other option was to cast to Chromecast devices, but that’s not as convenient as a dedicated app on the system.

The Amazon Music Chromecast app, showing songs from various artists.

That restriction is gone now, though. Regardless of which device you use, you can listen to Amazon Music with either the premium Unlimited Tier, or the ad-supported tier that comes with Amazon Prime. And these days, who doesn’t have an Amazon Prime account?

You can download the app right now from your Chromecast device, or head to the Play Store on the web and install it from there. The premium Amazon Music Unlimited tier costs either $7.99 a month if you have Prime, or $9.99 a month if you don’t.

