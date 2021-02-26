Amazon’s Free IMDb Streaming Service Arrives on Chromecast with Google TV

Amazon’s fledgling IMDb TV streaming service is now available on Chromecast with Google TV and other devices running the Android TV software. Like Crackle or The Roku Channel, IMDb TV is a free streaming service with hit shows and movies from Amazon Prime Video, Dreamworks, and even Disney.

IMDb TV is an effective alternative to some paid services like Hulu or Disney+, with shows like Malcolm In the Middle, Lost, 3rd Rock From the Sun, and Schitt’s Creek. It also houses some IMDb and Amazon Prime Video originals, like the new docuseries Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

Technically speaking, you could always access the IMDb TV catalog on Android TV through the Prime Video app. But the dedicated IMDb TV app saves you the trouble of logging into an Amazon account or navigating Amazon’s “channel” system in the Prime Video app.

You can download IMDb TV now on your Chromecast with Google TV or Android TV system. The free streaming service is also available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Xbox devices.



