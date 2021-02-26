X
Popular Searches

Amazon’s Free IMDb Streaming Service Arrives on Chromecast with Google TV

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The IMDb TV logo over a Chromcast with Google TV.
IMDb/Google

Amazon’s fledgling IMDb TV streaming service is now available on Chromecast with Google TV and other devices running the Android TV software. Like Crackle or The Roku Channel, IMDb TV is a free streaming service with hit shows and movies from Amazon Prime Video, Dreamworks, and even Disney.

IMDb TV is an effective alternative to some paid services like Hulu or Disney+, with shows like Malcolm In the MiddleLost3rd Rock From the Sun, and Schitt’s Creek. It also houses some IMDb and Amazon Prime Video originals, like the new docuseries Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

Technically speaking, you could always access the IMDb TV catalog on Android TV through the Prime Video app. But the dedicated IMDb TV app saves you the trouble of logging into an Amazon account or navigating Amazon’s “channel” system in the Prime Video app.

You can download IMDb TV now on your Chromecast with Google TV or Android TV system. The free streaming service is also available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Xbox devices.


Try Now

IMDb TV

Amazon’s IMDb TV streaming service grants you free access to dozens of movies and shows. Try it now on your Chromecast with Google TV or Android TV device.

Source: IMDb via The Streamable

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Ambient Weather WS-2902C WiFi Smart Weather Station
1239 people were interested in this!

Wolverine Titan 8-in-1 High Resolution Film to Digital Converter with 4.3" Screen and HDMI Output (Black)
1138 people were interested in this!

ZONOZ FS-3 22MP All-in-1 Film & Slide Converter Scanner w/Speed-Load Adapters for 35mm, 126, 110 Negative & Slides, Super 8 Films - Includes Worldwide Voltage 110V/240V AC Adapter (Blue)
644 people were interested in this!

ClearClick Photo to Digital Photo, Slide, and Film Scanner with 4 GB Memory Card & Photo Editing Software
563 people were interested in this!

La Crosse Technology C85845-1 Color Wireless Forecast Station
533 people were interested in this!

MIXC 10-Pack Seed Trays Seedling Starter Tray, Humidity Adjustable Plant Starter Kit with Dome and Base Greenhouse Grow Trays Mini Propagator for Seeds Growing Starting (12 Cells per Tray)
334 people were interested in this!

Jump Rope, Multifun Speed Skipping Rope with Calorie Counter and Memory Foam Handles, Tangle Free Digital Jump Rope with Ball Bearings & Alarm Reminder for Fitness, Crossfit, Exercise, Workout, Boxing
260 people were interested in this!

AcuRite Notos (3-in1) 00589 Pro Color Weather Station with Wind Speed, Temperature and Humidity,Full Color
259 people were interested in this!

KODAK SCANZA Digital Film & Slide Scanner - Converts 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 & 8mm Film Negatives & Slides to JPEG - Includes Large Tilt-Up 3.5" LCD, Easy-Load Film Inserts, Adapters & More
252 people were interested in this!

Davis Instruments 6152 Vantage Pro2 Wireless Weather Station with Standard Radiation Shield and LCD Display Console
196 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular