Disney’s ‘Gargoyles’ Lives Again as a New Co-Op Board Game

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read

Disney's Gargoyles: The Awakening game box

Back in the mid-’90s, Disney premiered a new cartoon that influenced animation for decades to come. Gargoyles presented complex characters who changed and grew throughout the show, eschewing the common practice of “resetting everything” at the end of each episode. Alas, though brilliant, the show only lasted three seasons. But now it’s coming back as a cooperative board game dubbed Gargoyles: The Awakening.

If you aren’t familiar with Gargoyles, you can watch all three seasons on Disney+ right now. We’ll wait. The series stars a group of gargoyles born a thousand years ago in an age of superstition and sorcery. The gargoyles protected a castle until they were betrayed by a friend and frozen as statues for a thousand years. Now the spell is broken, and they live again in the modern age—only to find a changed world, one where they may be the last of their kind.

Disney and board game company Ravensburg partnered to create the board game, which is a good sign. The two collaborated before to create the excellent Disney Villainous board game that puts players in the roles of evil Disney characters.

Gargoyles: The Awakening, which takes its name from the opening arc of the series, will function as a cooperative game, with players working together to achieve one of several goals. Players take control of Goliath, Brooklyn, Lexington, Broadway, Hudson, or NYPD detective Elisa Maza to take David Xanatos and Demona in one of four scenarios.

Ravensburg says the game will be suitable for two to five players and ages 10 and up. You can buy Gargoyles: The Awakening from Target for $34.99 when the game releases on August 1st.

via Polygon

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He's also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code.

