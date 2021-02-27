X
Asus’ New Chromebook Looks Like the Spiritual Successor to the Lenovo Duet

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
Two Asus Chromebook CM3 tablets, one in horizontal and the other in vertical position.
Asus

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet is arguable the best Chrome OS device currently on the market. But Asus plans to debut a new Chromebook that might improve on that near-perfect design. The Detachable CM3 Tablet can stand vertically or horizontally, thanks to an ingenious kickstand. And with a detachable keyboard, it becomes a full-blown laptop. Add in the solid aluminum unibody and storable stylus, and there’s a lot to like.

Asus hasn’t formally announced the device yet with a release date or pricing info, but it does have a landing page that tells us the rest of the story. It should have a high-end feel thanks to a solid aluminum unibody, a step up from Lenovo’s aluminum frame and plastic housing. The included stylus slides into the tablet, so you won’t have to worry about losing it. And stowing the stylus away charges it, too, making it ready to go whenever you need it.

Every Asus CM3 Tablet form factor
Asus

The cover doubles as a kickstand that can prop the tablet vertically or horizontally. In horizontal mode, it lifts the bottom of the device slightly for a more ergonomic position, much like the Surface Pro. Asus promises the CM3 will last 12 hours on a charge, and the included 45 W adapter with fast charging should get you back and up and running in no time.

The CM3’s display is a 10.5″ 1920×1200 Touchscreen in a 16:10 format. A Media Tek MT8183C Processor powers the machine, along with 4 GBs of RAM and either 64 GB or 128 GB eMMC storage. You’ll get Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 5, an 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 2-megapixel front camera to rounds things out. When you need a better monitor, the CM3 can output over a Type-C USB 2.0 with display and power delivery support. With the right monitor (or a portable monitor), all you need is one cable.

It’s not clear yet when the Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 will release, or how it will cost. But when Asus announced those details, we’ll let you know.

Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft.

