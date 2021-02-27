The New ‘Stardew Valley’ Board Game Looks Just as Delightful as the Video Game

We’ve got good news for fans of the adorable farming simulation RPG Stardew Valley: it’s now available in board game form! The game’s developer—Eric Barone, alias ConcernedApe—recently made the announcement. You can purchase your own copy from the Stardew Valley Shop for just $55.

As it is in the video game, the board game version also has you playing a reluctant character who just inherited their grandfather’s farm and has agreed to come take it over. In the game, you’ll complete similar tasks, like mining the land, growing crops, raising animals, crafting various goods, fishing, and (of course!) socializing and roleplaying with your new fellow townsfolk. You’ll also work together with other players to complete “Grandpa’s Goals,” like restoring the community center and driving the no-good Joja Corporation out of your town.

Also like its video game counterpart, the Stardew Valley board game offers gameplay for solo players as well as multiplayer cooperative gameplay. Barone, in a recent blog post, stated that “this game was designed to have some depth and complexity. It’s easy to play once you learn the rules, but it’s not a short, casual game.” He estimates it’ll take players about 45 minutes each to finish, though this can be adjusted to make the game a little shorter or extend it as needed.

