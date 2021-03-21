The 7 Best Alarm Clock Apps for Android

Waking up in the morning can be pretty tough, and a standard alarm may not be enough to get you out of bed. But a great alarm clock app can help you wake up on time with a wide range of useful and, to your early morning self, annoying features—so here are the best for Android.

What to Look for in an Alarm Clock App

While an alarm clock app doesn’t sound complicated, there are some things to take into account when comparing apps.

Options: Being able to set custom alarm sounds, add notes to your alarms, and adjust the vibration level of alarms are all things alarm clock apps can include to help elevate themselves above more basic apps. Options like these are what make these apps worth using in the first place, so we’ll go over what each app on this list includes.

Being able to set custom alarm sounds, add notes to your alarms, and adjust the vibration level of alarms are all things alarm clock apps can include to help elevate themselves above more basic apps. Options like these are what make these apps worth using in the first place, so we’ll go over what each app on this list includes. Tasks: Many alarm clock apps introduce new ways to disable your alarm in the morning besides the standard swipe. These “tasks,” as they’re often called, can range from shaking your phone a bunch to typing out a phrase. Whether it’s a physical or mental challenge, they help you properly wake up to start your day.

Many alarm clock apps introduce new ways to disable your alarm in the morning besides the standard swipe. These “tasks,” as they’re often called, can range from shaking your phone a bunch to typing out a phrase. Whether it’s a physical or mental challenge, they help you properly wake up to start your day. Extra Features: There are a few additional features these apps can include that aren’t necessarily related to the alarm. Some apps offer weather and news summaries to check after you wake up, sleep tracking, and the option to customize how the app itself looks. If you’re just interested in a standard alarm these won’t do much for you, but they still can come in handy and are, at worse, neat and harmless additions.

There are a few additional features these apps can include that aren’t necessarily related to the alarm. Some apps offer weather and news summaries to check after you wake up, sleep tracking, and the option to customize how the app itself looks. If you’re just interested in a standard alarm these won’t do much for you, but they still can come in handy and are, at worse, neat and harmless additions. Payment Model: While all the apps on this list are free to download, most of them have some form of payment option available—usually to remove ads. Some of these are subscription-based, while others are a one-time-purchase. We’ll note how much each app asks of you and what that money unlocks in their respective sections.

Best Overall: Alarmy

Alarmy is a feature-packed app that offers everything from loud alarms to wake-up checks. One of the most notable features of the app is its wide selection of “Missions” you can attach to different alarms. These require you to, for example, shake the phone many times, scan a QR code, or solve a math problem to dismiss the alarm. The number of options is great to see and ensures there will be a mission that fits into your morning, but if you can’t complete the mission, there is also an emergency workaround. (It requires you to tap a moving button on the screen multiple times.)

As far as extra features go, wake-up checks wait a customizable amount of time before pinging you to make sure you’re not dozing off again. You can also view a brief news summary and check the weather through the app.

Alarmy offers a free version, but it will have ads and locked features, including the wake-up checks and certain mission types (like the “Steps” mission, which requires you to walk a bit before the alarm stops). If you want everything Alarmy has to offer, you’ll need Alarmy, Premium which costs $4.99 a month.

No Subscriptions: I Can’t Wake Up!

If you want something similar to Alarmy but don’t like subscriptions, I Can’t Wake Up! offers a solid alternative that only expects a one-time $3.99 payment for its premium version. While the app is a bit more barebones, you can still choose from a wide range of alarm tones, set “Tasks” you need to complete to turn off the alarm (math, memory challenges, and more all with multiple difficulty levels), and use Awake Tests (a notification that will restart the alarm if you don’t respond). There’s still plenty of great options for configuring alarms, and even the look of the app is subject to change with a wide selection of different visual themes.

A Simplistic Alternative: Early Bird Alarm Clock

Early Bird Alarm Clock is a simple but still feature-rich app. The app is designed in a straightforward manner that allows you to quickly configure alarms. You still have plenty of options if you want to dive in deeper, but the app’s simple layout is a nice change of pace from other options. You can also have the weather pull up after an alarm is turned off, use the time shift feature to move all of your alarms ahead or back, and there’s a timer included for short-term alarms (ranging from one minute to two hours)—great for naps.

The app also includes loads of great visual themes to pick from, so finding one that matches your style shouldn’t be difficult. Early Bird Alarm Clock is free to download, but if you want to unlock the app’s clock widget and get rid of ads, you’ll need to upgrade to “Pro” which is a one-time cost of $4.99.

Stock Option: Clock

We would be remiss to not mention the stock Google Clock app in case you haven’t tried it out. It’s completely free, easy-to-use, and syncs across devices. While it lacks the more advanced features you’ll find in third-party apps, it does the basics extremely well and also allows you to set a “Bedtime” schedule—a feature that will mute your phone and play soothing sounds to help you fall asleep at a time you choose. Overall, the Clock app is still a great option even when compared to the more robust offerings of third-party developers.

Loud and Proud: Alarm Clock for Heavy Sleepers

If you’re a deep sleeper, standard alarms probably don’t cut it for you—which is exactly why this app was made. You can create alarms with custom sounds from either your phone or a URL (and there are plenty of ear-shattering alarm noises on the internet), increase vibration levels, and even add notes to your alarms so you remember why you need to get out of bed in the morning. You can set tasks to disable the alarm and set alarms to be location-aware (so they only go off in certain places). The app also includes a sleeping log of sorts where you can input the time you go to bed each night—helpful if you’re trying to wrestle your sleep schedule back in order.

Alarm Clock for Heavy Sleepers is free to download, but to get rid of the ads costs a one-time payment of $2.99.

Sleep Well: Sleep as Android

Sleep as Android focuses just as much on the time you spend in bed as getting you out of it. While it features plenty of options for the alarms themselves, like adjustable snooze times, gradual volume increase, and challenges like solving CAPTCHAs to turn off the alarm, it also features some excellent sleep-tracking functions. Sleep tracking works through a smartwatch or fitness band or your phone’s internal sensors. When using your phone, you can choose between using the accelerometer which requires the phone to be in bed with you, or sonar which requires it to just be nearby. This measures how long you’ve actually slept, sleep cycles, how much you toss and turn, snore, sleep patterns, and it can even detect and record sleep talking if you want.

All of this data is then fed into various charts and graphs so you can keep track of your sleep and try to improve things—Sleep as Android can even help at bedtime with its gentle lullabies. Sleep as Android’s developers are even collaborating with Google to help improve sleep tracking through phones across the board on Android.

Sleep as Android is free to download, but if you want to remove ads, get more alarm and lullaby sounds, and more in-depth sleep tracking charts, then you’ll need the Premium version, which is a one-time cost of $9.99.

Some Fun Touches: AlarmMon

While most alarm clock apps are designed purely for function, AlarmMon aims to add a bit more levity to the process of waking up. The base features are pretty straightforward; you can attach memos to alarms and choose a custom alarm noise (any .MP3 file). However, that’s not what’s special about this app.

When you first open AlarmMon, you’ll have to answer some questions about when you want to wake up, and you’ll be given a specific character that matches up with your answers (you can change it later). This character determines the default alarm noise the app uses and also what minigame you need to play to disable the alarm.

It’s a fun way to wake up, and the app’s got plenty of cute art and animations to really sell the vibe. If you want an alarm for your kid, or you’re a kid at heart, AlarmMon is a fantastic option.

The app is free to download, but if you want to get rid of ads it costs $0.99 a month, or $8.99 a year.