X
Popular Searches

“Deep Nostalgia” AI Animates Your Old Family Portraits, ‘Harry Potter’ Style

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 2 min read
An example of the MyHeritage Deep Nostalgia tool on an old family photo.
MyHeritage

If a picture is worth a thousand words, what is a movie worth? To help people connect with their old family photos, genealogy service MyHeritage now hosts a Deep Nostalgia AI tool that turns old portraits into short animations.

Unlike complicated deepfake software, Deep Nostalgia is extremely easy to use. Just sign up for a free MyHeritage account, upload a picture to Deep Nostalgia, and wait for the tool to spit out a lifelike animation. MyHeritage lets you run five photos through the Deep Nostalgia AI for free, although you have to sign up for a paid account if you want to animate more pictures.

MyHeritage licensed the Deep Nostalgia tool from D-ID, an AI company based in Israel. Like other deepfake software, Deep Nostalgia looks at the photos you upload and creates a “map” of facial features, like eyes, noses, mouths, and jawlines. It then links this map to a prerecorded video of someone tilting their head, blinking, and smiling. The end result is a moving portrait, although no two Deep Nostalgia portraits look the same, as the software uses a fairly large database of prerecorded videos to animate photos.

Deep Nostalgia also makes for an interesting educational tool, as it can bring historical figures to life in a way that static photographs can’t. The Tweet below shows a Deep Nostalgia animation of Frederick Douglass who, despite being one of the most famous and influential figures in US history, feels quite distant to children and adults today. A simple animation makes Douglass feel “real” in a way that could make people more interested in his story and the stories of other great figures.

Of course, Deep Nostalgia isn’t just a tool for old family pictures and historical figures. You can use it to animate any image with a face, even if that face is from a video game or ancient statue. Tools like Deep Nostalgia could come become an essential part of game design and the motion picture industry for this reason—deepfakes feel very real, even when they’re applied to nonreal things. (Now seems like a good time to point out that the word “animation” comes from the Latin “anima,” which translates to soul, essence, or breath.)

Anyone can sign up for a free MyHeritage account and start using Deep Nostalgia. But the website only lets you upload five images for free. After that, you’ll need to pay $129 a year for a MyHeritage membership.


Try Now

MyHeritage Deep Nostalgia

Sign up for a free MyHeritage account and use the Deep Nostalgia tool to animate five portraits for free. After uploading five portraits, you have to sign up for a paid MyHeritage account to continue using the service.

Source: MyHeritage via The Verge

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
642 people were interested in this!

USB C Car Charger, AUKEY 21W Car Charger Compatible with iPhone 12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max with Power Delivery 3.0,Cigarette Lighter USB Charger,Samsung,AirPods, iPad, Google Pixel 5, Nintendo Switch
344 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK852) – Router with 1 Satellite Extender | Coverage Up to 5,000 Sq Ft and 60+ Devices | 11AX Mesh AX6000 Wi-Fi (Up to 6Gbps)
334 people were interested in this!

Introducing Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in Zigbee smart home hub
307 people were interested in this!

TCL 65" 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV - 65S535
257 people were interested in this!

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable
232 people were interested in this!

Hisense 43-Inch Class H4 Series LED Roku Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility (43H4F, 2020 Model)
192 people were interested in this!

Vtopmart Cereal Storage Container Set, BPA Free Plastic Airtight Food Storage Containers 135.2 fl oz for Cereal, Snacks and Sugar, 4 Piece Set Cereal Dispensers with 24 Chalkboard Labels, Yellow
186 people were interested in this!

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release
168 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
151 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular