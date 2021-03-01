Walmart’s 2-Hour Delivery No Longer Requires a $35 Minimum

Forget an ingredient for your dinner recipe but don’t feel like going to the store? Walmart just announced that its Express delivery option no longer requires a $35 minimum in order for users to qualify for a smaller delivery order. The move now makes Walmart a stronger competitor against Amazon’s Prime Now option.

“Many customers use Express delivery for when they’re in a pinch, whether it be a missing ingredient for a weeknight dinner or a pack of diapers. Customers told us sometimes the items they needed in a hurry didn’t meet the minimum, so we’re removing it, making it even easier for customers to get what they need when they need it,” said Tom Ward, Senior Vice President of Customer Product for Walmart.

The retail giant’s Express service offers a timely two-hour delivery of food, household essentials, electronics, toys, and pantry items. Walmart’s team of 170,000 trained personal shoppers will pick out your order for you, and there’s no additional markup on delivered items either.

However, Walmart is also charging a $10 Express fee and a $7.95-$9.95 delivery fee, though it drops the delivery fee for Walmart+ members. This move goes a long way to making Walmart a more viable competitor to Amazon. Prime Now still has a minimum $35 order limit and is still widely restricted in the areas it can deliver to, though the service is free for Prime members, only costs $4.99 per order where the minimum is not met, and is less expensive in the long run.