‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Will Beam to Paramount+ Before Nickelodeon

Last summer, we told you about an upcoming animated Star Trek: Prodigy show designed for kids. Later we found out Kate Mulgrew would reprise her role as Kathryn Janeway, guiding a lost set of misfits trapped on an abandoned Star Fleet ship. But while the show was supposed to debut on Nickelodeon, that just changed. Now it will arrive on Paramount+ before heading to Nick.

In a story that sounds like a cross between Space Cases, Farscape, and Star Trek: Voyager itself, Star Trek: Prodigy sees a group of children abscond with a derelict Star Fleet ship and wander off into parts unknown. We still don’t know much more about the story; beyond that, Kathryn Janeway will join the crew somehow. Whether that’s through long-distance transmissions (which feels likely) or a more hands-on role isn’t clear.

Nor is the story’s timeline; it could take place after Janeway got the crew home and saw herself promoted to Admiral or before she became Captain of the Voyager. What we do have is our first look at some of the characters in the show, seen above. In what appears to be a first, none of the main characters shown are humans. The group of teenagers seems to all be from alien races and one of a robotic nature.

Originally ViacomCBS announced the show would debut on Nickelodeon, but now that’s not the case. All ten episodes will hit Paramount+ first before arriving on the Nickelodeon at a later unannounced date. If Paramount+ seems like a new name in the streaming game, that’s because its’ the new name for CBS All Access as that service expands to cover new content, like shows from Nickelodeon.

There’s still plenty we don’t know about Star Trek: Prodigy, but when we learn the details, we’ll let you know.