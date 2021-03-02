X
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Loses “Get Location” Feature, Gains SmartThings Find

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Suzanne Humphries, MeSamong/Shutterstock.com

Galaxy Watch 3 owners have received an End of Service notice for the “Get Location” feature, stating that it will be terminated on March 15 due to policy changes. However, Samsung also introduced the SmartThings Find to the watch in a firmware update, and users can use it for locating instead.

Currently, users can see the last-known location of the watch using Wi-Fi and GPS data within the Galaxy Wearable app (on iOS and Android). Once the “Get Location” feature leaves, the Find My Watch service will still remain available within the Galaxy Wearable app, allowing users to find their device if it happens to be nearby and its ringtone is audible. But that, understandably, may not give users much peace of mind. 

Fortunately, Samsung didn’t leave Galaxy Watch 3 users totally high and dry, thanks to the SmartThings Find app (on iOS and Android) that was recently added to the watch via a recent firmware update. The app has a built-in location finder and a proximity finder for Galaxy devices, more or less negating the loss of the “Get Location” feature. SamMobile is reporting that Galaxy Watch Active 2 and original Galaxy Watch users have also received the notification.

via 9to5Google

