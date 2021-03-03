X
Popular Searches

Google Trashes Its Carboard VR Googles

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Google Cardboard VR goggles crumpled and dirty.
Google

Seven years after its exciting 2014 launch, Google has officially discontinued its affordable Cardboard VR goggles. Google Cardboard’s birth and death serve as bookends for the smartphone VR trend, which slowly suffocated under the popularity of cheap standalone headsets like the Oculus Quest and, of course, Google’s waning interest in VR app development.

Fans of Cardboard aren’t surprised to see the device go. In fact, they’re surprised that Google sold the device for so long. Google officially ended Cardboard development and discontinued its premium Daydream headset in 2019, choosing to open-source its VR software for the sake of diehard fans. In recent months, the company has abandoned and open-sourced most of its full-scale VR applications, signaling its disinterest in any VR applications, not just cheap smartphone VR.

We are no longer selling Google Cardboard on the Google Store. We will continue to help the community build new experiences through our Cardboard open source project.

Of course, Google’s knowledge of VR isn’t going to waste. The company is deeply interested in AR and mixed-reality applications, utilizing AR in Maps, the Google Arts and Culture app, and even Google Search.

And while Google’s VR headsets are a thing of the past, you can still enjoy some smartphone VR applications with a 3rd party headset. Just make sure that your phone actually fits into a headset before you buy it—smartphones have grown a lot larger since smartphone VR became a trend in 2014.

Source: Google via Engadget

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
1177 people were interested in this!

USB C Car Charger, AUKEY 21W Car Charger Compatible with iPhone 12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max with Power Delivery 3.0,Cigarette Lighter USB Charger,Samsung,AirPods, iPad, Google Pixel 5, Nintendo Switch
648 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK852) – Router with 1 Satellite Extender | Coverage Up to 5,000 Sq Ft and 60+ Devices | 11AX Mesh AX6000 Wi-Fi (Up to 6Gbps)
571 people were interested in this!

Introducing Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in Zigbee smart home hub
565 people were interested in this!

Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Organizer - Expandable Silverware Organizer/Utensil Holder and Cutlery Tray with Grooved Drawer Dividers for Flatware and Kitchen Utensils (9 Slots, Natural)
419 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
169 people were interested in this!

DJI FPV Combo - First-Person View Drone UAV Quadcopter with 4K Camera, Brand-New S Flight Mode, Super-Wide 150° FOV, HD Low-Latency Transmission, Emergency Brake and Hover, Gray
104 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
83 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
81 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
81 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular