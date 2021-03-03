X
Popular Searches

Google Promises to Stop Other Companies From Tracking You Across the Internet

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 2 min read
Three blue shields, with people, toggle, and lock icons.
Google

Do you ever visit a site to look at a pair of shoes, only to find every other website starts advertising that exact pair of shoes later? That’s a practice referred to as remarketing and retargeting, and it comes through third-party cookies that track you across the web. Google says it will put an end to the practice to give you more privacy, but don’t think that means Google won’t track you anymore.

Google announced the change today in a company blog that made its stance on third-party cookies clear. It wants third-party cookies gone, and it doesn’t want to replace the system with an equivalent that will keep tracking you across the web. If you find it troublesome when you visit YouTube only to see ads for the headphones you were considering buying earlier, you’re not alone.

In its blog post, Google says the practice “has led to an erosion of trust: In fact, 72% of people feel that almost all of what they do online is being tracked by advertisers, technology firms or other companies, and 81% say that the potential risks they face because of data collection outweigh the benefits.” That’s why it plans to block third-party cookies in Chrome soon, something Firefox and Safari already do.

But the question has been, will Google just replace the third-part cookies with something that achieves the same effect? But that’s not the case. Google says it won’t help companies track you individually. But it will still track you, to group you with like-minded individuals. If you frequent woodworking sites, Google will stick you in a large woodworking group, and LEGO fans will find themselves in a similar grouping, and so on.

Interest-based advertising is already common and used across Google, Facebook, and other advertising companies, and Google’s take called FLOC. The idea is that you have more individual privacy, even as certain the companies continue to learn everything possible about you to group you appropriately. The whole world doesn’t know about you, just a few select companies.

Google will still know just as much about you as it did in the past, but other companies taking advantage of its advertising program won’t. In that manner, Google promises you more privacy, but it’s not promising to stop learning everything about you it can. You’ll see fewer laser-targeted ads for a specific item that you were browsing. And more generalized ads for the kinds you like.

Google’s move won’t put a complete end to laser-targeted ads, however. If you visit a site, create an account, and browse its items, that company will still be able to load your info as a list to places like Facebook to offer narrowly-targeted ads.

Advertising isn’t going away; the internet economy and free websites (like Review Geek) rely too heavily on those dollars to give it up. But with these changes, the nature of how you’re tracked will change. Whether or not that’s a positive change is something we don’t know yet.

Source: Google

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
1171 people were interested in this!

USB C Car Charger, AUKEY 21W Car Charger Compatible with iPhone 12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max with Power Delivery 3.0,Cigarette Lighter USB Charger,Samsung,AirPods, iPad, Google Pixel 5, Nintendo Switch
648 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK852) – Router with 1 Satellite Extender | Coverage Up to 5,000 Sq Ft and 60+ Devices | 11AX Mesh AX6000 Wi-Fi (Up to 6Gbps)
570 people were interested in this!

Introducing Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in Zigbee smart home hub
564 people were interested in this!

Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Organizer - Expandable Silverware Organizer/Utensil Holder and Cutlery Tray with Grooved Drawer Dividers for Flatware and Kitchen Utensils (9 Slots, Natural)
417 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
171 people were interested in this!

DJI FPV Combo - First-Person View Drone UAV Quadcopter with 4K Camera, Brand-New S Flight Mode, Super-Wide 150° FOV, HD Low-Latency Transmission, Emergency Brake and Hover, Gray
104 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
84 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
83 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
82 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular