We’re Not Sure Who Needs a $400,000 Foldaway TV, But Here It Is

Unnecessarily extra TV maker C-Seed just released its folding 165-inch C-SEED M1 MicroLED TV. The 7-foot display rises silently out of the floor and unfolds multiple panels that make up the 4K HDR display, then disappears back into the floor when you’re done. And the cost? A mere $400,000 … plus the costs to demo your living room floor.

The colossal TV uses C-Seed’s Adaptive Gap Calibration Technology in order to create a seamless display across all of the panels (and over the folds where they connect). It also uses MicroLED, which uses self-illuminated RGB pixels that don’t depend on a backlight. The technology is brighter than OLED, more energy efficient, allows for thinner screens, and produces richer blacks and whites than the best TVs currently on the market. The M1 supports HDR10+ and has an integrated 2.1 speaker system.

“Big wall-mounted TV screens are an anachronism in modern interior design. Therefore, C-Seed took a totally different path and came up with a revolutionary design,” stated Alexander Swatek, C-Seed co-founder. So if you hate your wall-mounted TV and have a spare half a million lying around, this is just the thing that’ll make you cool and stylish.