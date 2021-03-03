X
Popular Searches

We’re Not Sure Who Needs a $400,000 Foldaway TV, But Here It Is

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
C-Seed 165-inch MicroLED TV in large living room
C-Seed

Unnecessarily extra TV maker C-Seed just released its folding 165-inch C-SEED M1 MicroLED TV. The 7-foot display rises silently out of the floor and unfolds multiple panels that make up the 4K HDR display, then disappears back into the floor when you’re done. And the cost? A mere $400,000 … plus the costs to demo your living room floor.

The colossal TV uses C-Seed’s Adaptive Gap Calibration Technology in order to create a seamless display across all of the panels (and over the folds where they connect). It also uses MicroLED, which uses self-illuminated RGB pixels that don’t depend on a backlight. The technology is brighter than OLED, more energy efficient, allows for thinner screens, and produces richer blacks and whites than the best TVs currently on the market. The M1 supports HDR10+ and has an integrated 2.1 speaker system.

“Big wall-mounted TV screens are an anachronism in modern interior design. Therefore, C-Seed took a totally different path and came up with a revolutionary design,” stated Alexander Swatek, C-Seed co-founder. So if you hate your wall-mounted TV and have a spare half a million lying around, this is just the thing that’ll make you cool and stylish.

via What Hi-Fi?

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
1171 people were interested in this!

USB C Car Charger, AUKEY 21W Car Charger Compatible with iPhone 12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max with Power Delivery 3.0,Cigarette Lighter USB Charger,Samsung,AirPods, iPad, Google Pixel 5, Nintendo Switch
648 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK852) – Router with 1 Satellite Extender | Coverage Up to 5,000 Sq Ft and 60+ Devices | 11AX Mesh AX6000 Wi-Fi (Up to 6Gbps)
570 people were interested in this!

Introducing Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in Zigbee smart home hub
564 people were interested in this!

Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Organizer - Expandable Silverware Organizer/Utensil Holder and Cutlery Tray with Grooved Drawer Dividers for Flatware and Kitchen Utensils (9 Slots, Natural)
417 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
171 people were interested in this!

DJI FPV Combo - First-Person View Drone UAV Quadcopter with 4K Camera, Brand-New S Flight Mode, Super-Wide 150° FOV, HD Low-Latency Transmission, Emergency Brake and Hover, Gray
104 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
84 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
83 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
82 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular