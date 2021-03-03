X
Popular Searches

Plex Adds Free Live TV From AMC and Other Channels

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read

Back in June, Plex rolled out free live tv channels for everyone, and at the time, it offered 80 channels. That number has steadily grown since then, and now Plex has six new AMC Channels. That means you can watch episodes of The Walking DeadInto the Badlands, The Making of the Mob, and more. It’s all free right now

Unfortunately, you can’t just pick any episode of The Walking Dead you want to watch; this isn’t an OnDemand service. Plex’s Live TV is similar to Amazon’s free Prime Channels; you get a TV Guide-like experience telling you what’s on and what’s coming.

But unlike Prime Channels, you don’t need an account or a subscription. You can go to the Plex Live TV site and start watching right away, no need to log in or anything. The service now has more than 160 channels to choose from, thanks to the latest additions. Those include:

  • AMC Presents 
  • Absolute Reality by WE TV
  • All Weddings by WE TV 
  • Rush by AMC 
  • Slightly Off by IFC 
  • IFC Films Picks

You’ll get access to The Walking Dead, The American West, Kendra on TopMary Mary, My Fair Wedding with David Tutera, Amazing Wedding Cakes, Children of the Corn, Odd Numbers, Comedy Bang Bang, Baroness von Sketch Show, Stan Against Evil, The Man Who Knew Infinity, Comet,, Lost In La Mancha, and more. It’s a wide variety on top of an already large selection.

If you’re reading this and wanting to watch The Walking Dead, we checked. AMC Presents will offer a marathon of season two, starting Thursday at 7 P.M. Eastern. The season will repeat over and over through Friday night.

You can get to Plex’s new Live TV channels right now from the Live TV site.

Source: Plex

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
1177 people were interested in this!

USB C Car Charger, AUKEY 21W Car Charger Compatible with iPhone 12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max with Power Delivery 3.0,Cigarette Lighter USB Charger,Samsung,AirPods, iPad, Google Pixel 5, Nintendo Switch
648 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK852) – Router with 1 Satellite Extender | Coverage Up to 5,000 Sq Ft and 60+ Devices | 11AX Mesh AX6000 Wi-Fi (Up to 6Gbps)
571 people were interested in this!

Introducing Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in Zigbee smart home hub
565 people were interested in this!

Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Organizer - Expandable Silverware Organizer/Utensil Holder and Cutlery Tray with Grooved Drawer Dividers for Flatware and Kitchen Utensils (9 Slots, Natural)
419 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
169 people were interested in this!

DJI FPV Combo - First-Person View Drone UAV Quadcopter with 4K Camera, Brand-New S Flight Mode, Super-Wide 150° FOV, HD Low-Latency Transmission, Emergency Brake and Hover, Gray
104 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
83 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
81 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
81 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular