X
Popular Searches

Elgato’s Affordable LED Strip and Acoustic Panels Amp Up Your Boring Home Office

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Elgato Light Strip behind a TV and entertainment center.
Elgato

Elgato, the company known for its livestreaming tools and capture cards, now sells a Wi-Fi LED Light Strip with wireless smartphone, PC, and Stream Deck controls. The company is also launching Wave Panels, a stylish set of sound-absorption panels to improve the audio quality of your home recordings or livestreams.

Starting at just $60, the Elgato Light Strip is one of the most affordable smart LED light strips from a major manufacturer. It clocks in at 6.5 feet long and comes with a wireless controller and power adapter. And while the Light Strip doesn’t offer Alexa or Google Assistant support, you can control it from any smartphone or computer. You can also pair the Light Strip with an Elgato Stream Deck for quick, tactile control.

Like Philips Hue’s smart LED strip, Elgato’s Light Strip combines the regular red, green, and blue LEDs with dedicated “warm” and “cool” lights. This combination provides a wide range of colors and moods—much wider than what you get with similarly-priced LED strips. Elgato also brags that its Light Strip doesn’t flicker on camera, which is perfect for streamers.

The Elgato Wave Panels for audio absorption.
Elgato

Elgato’s sound-absorbing Wave Panels are equally innovative, with a snap-together design that looks way cleaner than traditional sound panels. Each panel uses a mix of low and high-density acoustic foam to prevent sound from reflecting off your walls and into your microphone. The panels should make your audio recordings or livestreams sound more professional, and they look pretty cool to boot.

A Wave Panels starter set costs $100 and comes with six panels. Each panel covers 1.5 square feet of wall and comes with adhesive mounting strips, although you can mount the panels with screws or other hardware if you have textured walls or live in a humid environment.

The Elgato Light Strip costs $60 and goes on sale later this month. Wave Panels are available now for $100 (or $39 for an expansion kit), but won’t ship until April 2021.


Shop Now

Elgato Light Strip

At $60, Elgato’s Light Strip is one of the cheapest smart LED strips available today. It includes warm and cool color settings and doesn’t flicker on video.


Shop Now

Elgato Wave Panels

The Elgato sound-absorbing Wave Panels sport a clean, snap-together design and should make your audio recordings or livestreams sound more professional. A starter set costs $100 and includes 6 panels.

Source: Elgato via The Verge

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
607 people were interested in this!

Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Organizer - Expandable Silverware Organizer/Utensil Holder and Cutlery Tray with Grooved Drawer Dividers for Flatware and Kitchen Utensils (9 Slots, Natural)
464 people were interested in this!

USB C Car Charger, AUKEY 21W Car Charger Compatible with iPhone 12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max with Power Delivery 3.0,Cigarette Lighter USB Charger,Samsung,AirPods, iPad, Google Pixel 5, Nintendo Switch
326 people were interested in this!

Introducing Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in Zigbee smart home hub
285 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK852) – Router with 1 Satellite Extender | Coverage Up to 5,000 Sq Ft and 60+ Devices | 11AX Mesh AX6000 Wi-Fi (Up to 6Gbps)
276 people were interested in this!

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, Multi-Floor Mapping, Lidar Navigation, No-go Zones, Selective Room Cleaning, 2000Pa Suction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Wi-Fi Connected, Alexa Voice Control
184 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
155 people were interested in this!

Satechi USB-C On-The-Go Multiport Adapter – 9-in-1 Portable USB Hub – Compatible with 2020/2019 MacBook Pro, 2020/2018 MacBook Air, 2020 iPad Air, 2020/2018 iPad Pro
135 people were interested in this!

mDesign Metal Wire Farmhouse Wall Decor Storage Organizer Basket with 6 Hooks for Entryway, Hallway, Mudroom, Bedroom, Bathroom, Laundry Room - Wall Mount - Black
133 people were interested in this!

Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi system (1 Pro + 2 Beacons)
123 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular