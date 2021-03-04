Elgato’s Affordable LED Strip and Acoustic Panels Amp Up Your Boring Home Office

Elgato, the company known for its livestreaming tools and capture cards, now sells a Wi-Fi LED Light Strip with wireless smartphone, PC, and Stream Deck controls. The company is also launching Wave Panels, a stylish set of sound-absorption panels to improve the audio quality of your home recordings or livestreams.

Starting at just $60, the Elgato Light Strip is one of the most affordable smart LED light strips from a major manufacturer. It clocks in at 6.5 feet long and comes with a wireless controller and power adapter. And while the Light Strip doesn’t offer Alexa or Google Assistant support, you can control it from any smartphone or computer. You can also pair the Light Strip with an Elgato Stream Deck for quick, tactile control.

Like Philips Hue’s smart LED strip, Elgato’s Light Strip combines the regular red, green, and blue LEDs with dedicated “warm” and “cool” lights. This combination provides a wide range of colors and moods—much wider than what you get with similarly-priced LED strips. Elgato also brags that its Light Strip doesn’t flicker on camera, which is perfect for streamers.

Elgato’s sound-absorbing Wave Panels are equally innovative, with a snap-together design that looks way cleaner than traditional sound panels. Each panel uses a mix of low and high-density acoustic foam to prevent sound from reflecting off your walls and into your microphone. The panels should make your audio recordings or livestreams sound more professional, and they look pretty cool to boot.

A Wave Panels starter set costs $100 and comes with six panels. Each panel covers 1.5 square feet of wall and comes with adhesive mounting strips, although you can mount the panels with screws or other hardware if you have textured walls or live in a humid environment.

The Elgato Light Strip costs $60 and goes on sale later this month. Wave Panels are available now for $100 (or $39 for an expansion kit), but won’t ship until April 2021.



