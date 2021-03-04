This Winnie the Pooh LEGO Set Lets you Revisit the Hundred Acre Wood

One of Disney’s most memorable properties, Winnie the Pooh, is now available in LEGO form along with the Hundred Acre Wood. The nostalgic set features all of your favorite characters from the movie, along with Pooh’s treehouse, jars of honey, and other fun details. It’s perfect for fans of Disney and classic cartoons.

The set was originally created by LEGO user benlouisa. It hit 10,000 supporters on LEGO Ideas in August 2019, and was formally approved for production by the LEGO team in February 2020. Now, it’s available to buy on LEGO’s site for $99.99.

Despite clocking in at 1265 pieces, the set is fairly small—measures 8.7 x 7.1 x 9.4 inches (22 x 18 x 24 cm)—and will fit with ease on a shelf or desk. Pooh’s house and the oak tree above it opens up to reveal the interior of Pooh’s home, complete with furniture. It also comes with five Minifigures: Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, Piglet, and Rabbit, and each has their own accessories (a red balloon, a sack on a stick, a tail and removable ribbon, a scarf, and carrots, respectively).

