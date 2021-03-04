Paramount+ Arrives on Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, and Fire TV

Today’s the big day. CBS All Access is officially dead, and Paramount+ takes its place. Parent company ViacomCBS promises you’ll get access to more content than ever from Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, and more. But what good is that if you can’t watch it where you want? Well, good news. Paramount+ just arrived on Roku, Chromecast, and Fire TV.

It probably helps that Paramount+ is replacing CBS All Access, so the company had a head start on creating TV apps. But that’s all the better, because beyond the major smart tv platforms, you’ll even find Paramount+ on other smart tvs and platforms as well, including Samsung’s tv app store and Apple TV.

If you’re already a CBS All Access Subscriber, you’ll use the same account as always and the changeover should be seamless. If you subscribed to the $5 a month ad-support tier with live tv, you’re grandfathered into that offering. You don’t even need to install a new app, the CBS All Access app will update to Paramount+ automatically.

If you’re a new subscriber though, you’ll need to download the apps from the Roku, Chromecast, and Fire TV store. Paramount+ has a free trial for a limited time. Signup before March 31 and you can watch for one month before making a decision. After that, the service is $5.99 a month with commercials and live TV, or $9.99 without commercials and live TV. In June, the $5.99 option will disappear, and Paramount+ will offer a $4.99 ad-supported option without live tv instead.

You can download Paramount+ From Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Apple TV right now.