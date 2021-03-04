X
Popular Searches

Paramount+ Arrives on Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, and Fire TV

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
The Paramount+ app on a Chromecast-powered TV.
Justin Duino

Today’s the big day. CBS All Access is officially dead, and Paramount+ takes its place. Parent company ViacomCBS promises you’ll get access to more content than ever from Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, and more. But what good is that if you can’t watch it where you want? Well, good news. Paramount+ just arrived on Roku, Chromecast, and Fire TV.

It probably helps that Paramount+ is replacing CBS All Access, so the company had a head start on creating TV apps. But that’s all the better, because beyond the major smart tv platforms, you’ll even find Paramount+ on other smart tvs and platforms as well, including Samsung’s tv app store and Apple TV.

If you’re already a CBS All Access Subscriber, you’ll use the same account as always and the changeover should be seamless. If you subscribed to the $5 a month ad-support tier with live tv, you’re grandfathered into that offering. You don’t even need to install a new app, the CBS All Access app will update to Paramount+ automatically.

If you’re a new subscriber though, you’ll need to download the apps from the Roku, Chromecast, and Fire TV store. Paramount+ has a free trial for a limited time. Signup before March 31 and you can watch for one month before making a decision. After that, the service is $5.99 a month with commercials and live TV, or $9.99 without commercials and live TV. In June, the $5.99 option will disappear, and Paramount+ will offer a $4.99 ad-supported option without live tv instead.

You can download Paramount+ From Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Apple TV right now.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
607 people were interested in this!

Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Organizer - Expandable Silverware Organizer/Utensil Holder and Cutlery Tray with Grooved Drawer Dividers for Flatware and Kitchen Utensils (9 Slots, Natural)
464 people were interested in this!

USB C Car Charger, AUKEY 21W Car Charger Compatible with iPhone 12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max with Power Delivery 3.0,Cigarette Lighter USB Charger,Samsung,AirPods, iPad, Google Pixel 5, Nintendo Switch
326 people were interested in this!

Introducing Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in Zigbee smart home hub
285 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK852) – Router with 1 Satellite Extender | Coverage Up to 5,000 Sq Ft and 60+ Devices | 11AX Mesh AX6000 Wi-Fi (Up to 6Gbps)
276 people were interested in this!

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, Multi-Floor Mapping, Lidar Navigation, No-go Zones, Selective Room Cleaning, 2000Pa Suction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Wi-Fi Connected, Alexa Voice Control
184 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
155 people were interested in this!

Satechi USB-C On-The-Go Multiport Adapter – 9-in-1 Portable USB Hub – Compatible with 2020/2019 MacBook Pro, 2020/2018 MacBook Air, 2020 iPad Air, 2020/2018 iPad Pro
135 people were interested in this!

mDesign Metal Wire Farmhouse Wall Decor Storage Organizer Basket with 6 Hooks for Entryway, Hallway, Mudroom, Bedroom, Bathroom, Laundry Room - Wall Mount - Black
133 people were interested in this!

Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi system (1 Pro + 2 Beacons)
123 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular