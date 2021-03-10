The Best Smart Tech for Tracking Your Fitness at Home

Working out and keeping track of your fitness at home can seem intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be. With so much smart fitness tech on the market right now, it’s easy to keep track of your fitness and stick to a healthier lifestyle.

A Smart Fitness Tracker

One of the best ways to monitor your health from home is with a fitness tracker. Fitness trackers can track so much more than just your daily steps—they can keep up with your stress, heart rate, and a lot more.

Fitbit Inspire 2 : The Fitbit Inspire 2 gives you all the fitness tracking features you need at a low price. The Inspire 2 has a smaller screen than other Fitbits, but you can still monitor your calorie expenditure, daily steps, heart rate, and sleeping habits. Because this is a more basic fitness tracker, there’s no internal GPS. So, you’ll need to bring your phone with you to use any kind of location-based tracking. Because there’s no GPS and other advanced smart features, the battery life lasts quite a while. The Inspire 2 can go up to 10 days without needing a charge.

: The Fitbit Inspire 2 gives you all the fitness tracking features you need at a low price. The Inspire 2 has a smaller screen than other Fitbits, but you can still monitor your calorie expenditure, daily steps, heart rate, and sleeping habits. Because this is a more basic fitness tracker, there’s no internal GPS. So, you’ll need to bring your phone with you to use any kind of location-based tracking. Because there’s no GPS and other advanced smart features, the battery life lasts quite a while. The Inspire 2 can go up to 10 days without needing a charge. Garmin Vivosmart 4 : The Garmin Vivosport 4 is another great basic fitness tracker. It’s slim and provides all the basic fitness tracking features you need. With the Vivosport 4, you can monitor your heart rate, sleeping habits, and stress levels. You can even monitor your blood-oxygen levels with Garmin’s Pulse Ox sensor. Then, of course, you can also track your daily steps, calorie expenditure, and floors climbed. And when the Vivosport 4 is fully charged, it can last you up to 7 days.

: The Garmin Vivosport 4 is another great basic fitness tracker. It’s slim and provides all the basic fitness tracking features you need. With the Vivosport 4, you can monitor your heart rate, sleeping habits, and stress levels. You can even monitor your blood-oxygen levels with Garmin’s Pulse Ox sensor. Then, of course, you can also track your daily steps, calorie expenditure, and floors climbed. And when the Vivosport 4 is fully charged, it can last you up to 7 days. Wyze Band: If you don’t want to spend a ton of money on a fitness tracker, try out the Wyze Band. It gives you all the basic fitness tracking features you need to monitor your health and fitness progress, as well as a few other smart features you might not expect for the price. You can track your heart rate, sleeping patterns, and daily steps. Amazon Alexa is built into the Wyze Band, which is an awesome feature for such a low price. There’s no internal GPS and as of right now, Wyze doesn’t support connecting the Wyze Band to your phone’s GPS, but that’s why the price is so low and the battery life is so long. On a full charge, you can expect the Wyze Band to last for up to 10 days.

While a fitness tracker can count your daily steps, monitor your heart rate, track your calorie expenditure, and other fitness related activities, if you want a device that will do all of this and then some, you might look into buying a smartwatch or even a full running watch instead. These do everything a general fitness tracker can do and add a lot more smartphone-like functionality, too.

A Smart Scale

Smart scales may not be as mainstream as the other fitness tech on this list, but they’re incredibly useful. A smart fitness tracker can measure your daily steps and calories burned, but a smart scale measures your overall progress. By owning and using both, you’re setting yourself up for success.

Withings Body+ : The Withings Body+ is a smart scale that is Wi-Fi enabled and will give you a ton of useful information to help you along on your fitness journey. You can measure your weight, of course, but you can also see full body composition statistics like water weight, bone mass, and fat percentage. If you don’t care about seeing the body composition data, you could save a little money and buy the Withings Body scale instead. On either scale, you can keep track of eight different users through the Withings Health Mate app (Android/iOS).

: The Withings Body+ is a smart scale that is Wi-Fi enabled and will give you a ton of useful information to help you along on your fitness journey. You can measure your weight, of course, but see full body composition statistics like water weight, bone mass, and fat percentage. If you don’t care about seeing the body composition data, you could save a little money and buy the Withings Body scale instead. On either scale, you can keep track of eight different users through the Withings Health Mate app (Android/iOS). Wyze Scale : If you’re on a budget, the Wyze brand is here for you again. The Wyze Scale is Bluetooth enabled and syncs data to the Wyze app (Android/iOS) immediately. For a low price, this scale gives you a lot of information. The Wyze Scale measures basic body metrics like weight, heart rate, and BMI, but it also measures more advanced body metrics like muscle mass, body water percentage, protein level, and more. You can keep track of 8 personalized profiles within the Wyze app and an unlimited amount of guest profiles.

: If you’re on a budget, the Wyze brand is here for you again. The Wyze Scale is Bluetooth enabled and syncs data to the Wyze app (Android/iOS) immediately. For a low price, this scale gives you a lot of information. The Wyze Scale measures basic body metrics like weight, heart rate, and BMI, but it also measures more advanced body metrics like muscle mass, body water percentage, protein level, and more. You can keep track of 8 personalized profiles within the Wyze app and an unlimited amount of guest profiles. QardioBase 2: The QardioBase 2 costs a pretty penny, but it’s well worth it if you have the money to invest. This smart scale is both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled and connects with the Qardio Heart Health app (Android/iOS) for more features. The app can keep track of all your body composition and weight statistics and syncs with other health apps like Apple Health, Samsung Health, and Google Fit. You can also set fitness goals for yourself in the app to help keep track of your progress. What’s really cool about the QardioBase 2 is that it’s rechargeable and lasts up to a year in between charges. And as with the other scaled mentioned, the QardioBase 2 also supports up to 8 unique users and guest profiles, too.

Fitness Subscriptions

A fitness subscription is a great way to stick to your fitness goals. If your main source of being active is walking around your neighborhood or doing a workout video on YouTube, it’s easy to skip a workout. But when you’re paying for a fitness subscription, it motivates you to get your money’s worth and work out frequently.

Apple Fitness+ : Apple Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch to utilize the service. So if you’re an iPhone user and you have an Apple Watch to match, Fitness+ is a great workout service to try out. There are 9 different types of workouts like yoga, strength, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and 21 personal trainers to help you out. If you don’t already own an Apple Watch, there are plenty of other great fitness subscriptions to choose from.

: Apple Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch to utilize the service. So if you’re an iPhone user and you have an Apple Watch to match, Fitness+ is a great workout service to try out. There are 9 different types of workouts like yoga, strength, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and 21 personal trainers to help you out. If you don’t already own an Apple Watch, there are plenty of other great fitness subscriptions to choose from. Glo : The Glo app (Android/iOS) is great for anyone who wants yoga or pilates to be their main workout. There are 3,000 yoga classes within the app, online pilates classes, and even 500 meditation classes to wind down with, too. If you love a workout, you can save it to your library as a favorite and even create your own personal collections of videos. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert yogi, the Glo app has great workouts for you to choose from. The app is free to download and try out for 7 days; after that, you’ll pay $22.99 per month to stay subscribed.

: The Glo app (Android/iOS) is great for anyone who wants yoga or pilates to be their main workout. There are 3,000 yoga classes within the app, online pilates classes, and even 500 meditation classes to wind down with, too. If you love a workout, you can save it to your library as a favorite and even create your own personal collections of videos. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert yogi, the Glo app has great workouts for you to choose from. The app is free to download and try out for 7 days; after that, you’ll pay $22.99 per month to stay subscribed. Daily Burn: Daily Burn provides a ton of recorded workouts, perfect for beginners or those who are more advanced and want a challenge. You can download the At Home Workouts app (Android/iOS) for free and try it out for 30 days, but you’ll have to pay to keep access. You can choose the simple plan for $14.95 a month or splurge on Daily Burn Premium for $19.95 a month. Daily Burn Premium will give you access to extra workouts and other great features. With either Daily Burn or Daily Burn Premium, you can stream workouts through your phone, computer, or compatible TV.

Smart Home Gym Equipment

If you have the money to spend, investing in smart home gym equipment is a great way to boost your health. Having a smart gym setup in your home will make it so much easier for you to work out daily.

Fight Camp : If you like the idea of punching a bag to get out your emotions and have a fantastic workout, Fight Camp is perfect for you. With curated music stations, tons of great workouts and trainers, and a community to compete against, Fight Camp will make you actually want to come back for your next workout. With the Fight Camp Personal plan for $1219, or lower monthly payments through Affirm, you receive a set of punch trackers, quick wraps, a free-standing punching bag, heavy workout mat, and premium boxing gloves. The punch-tracking technology ensures you’re getting the best workout and corresponds with the Fight Camp app (iOS).

: If you like the idea of punching a bag to get out your emotions and have a fantastic workout, Fight Camp is perfect for you. With curated music stations, tons of great workouts and trainers, and a community to compete against, Fight Camp will make you actually want to come back for your next workout. With the Fight Camp Personal plan for $1219, or lower monthly payments through Affirm, you receive a set of punch trackers, quick wraps, a free-standing punching bag, heavy workout mat, and premium boxing gloves. The punch-tracking technology ensures you’re getting the best workout and corresponds with the Fight Camp app (iOS). Peloton : There’s a reason spin-classes are so popular. Cycling is great exercise. And with the Peloton Bike, you can get a fantastic workout without ever leaving your home. You can connect Bluetooth or Wi-Fi devices to the bike, like a fitness tracker. To get the most out of your Peloton Bike, you’ll want to check out a Peloton membership for $39 per month. Here, you can access exclusive courses that will help you reach your fitness goals. There’s also the Peloton Bike+ that gives you some awesome extra features.

: There’s a reason spin-classes are so popular. Cycling is great exercise. And with the Peloton Bike, you can get a fantastic workout without ever leaving your home. You can connect Bluetooth or Wi-Fi devices to the bike, like a fitness tracker. To get the most out of your Peloton Bike, you’ll want to check out a Peloton membership for $39 per month. Here, you can access exclusive courses that will help you reach your fitness goals. There’s also the Peloton Bike+ that gives you some awesome extra features. Tonal: This is the most expensive option here, but for $2,995, you get a lot. Tonal is wall-mounted, so it won’t take up too much room in your home and it actually looks great instead of a bulky eyesore. There are built-in electromagnetic arms that have up to 200 pounds of resistance to work up to. The coolest thing about Tonal is its smart personal training. The machine will learn from your workouts and customize the next workout for you, so you’re consistently getting the most out of your next session. If you want even more out of your Tonal machine, you can subscribe to their monthly service for $49 per month; it’ll give you access to on-demand workouts, even more personalized suggestions, and more. If the price tag of Tonal scares you, check out Mirror; it’s more affordable. You lose out on the resistance training Tonal’s electromagnetic arms offer, but still get an overall great machine for a low price.

Sweatproof Earbuds

If you’re working out at home, you might not need earbuds. If you live by yourself or the people you’re living with don’t mind the noise, you could play your workout or your music through a speaker. But there’s something about wearing earbuds while you workout that helps you get in the zone. Earbuds block out all outside noise and help you really focus on your workout.

Beats Powerbeats Pro : These earbuds fit securely, sound fantastic, and have an impressive 9 hours of battery life. There are also media controls on each earbud that help you easily switch songs, stop music, and more. And most importantly, the Powerbeats Pro earbuds are resistant to sweat and small amounts of water, so they’ll withstand your workout no matter how hard you’re grinding.

: These earbuds fit securely, sound fantastic, and have an impressive 9 hours of battery life. There are also media controls on each earbud that help you easily switch songs, stop music, and more. And most importantly, the Powerbeats Pro earbuds are resistant to sweat and small amounts of water, so they’ll withstand your workout no matter how hard you’re grinding. Jabra Elite Active 75t: The Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds are specifically designed for people who love working up a sweat. Aside from being able to handle sweat, these earbuds are also rated with an Ingress Protection rating of IP57, which means they can be submerged in up to a meter of water and still work. The Elite Active 75t earbuds also come with active noise cancellation, which is great if you don’t want to be distracted during your workout. Jabra also offers the Elite Active 85t earbuds, which are another great option but not as waterproof as the Active 75t earbuds.

A Calorie or Macro Tracker

Working out will only get you so far in your fitness journey. You need to make sure you’re watching your intake and fueling your body with the right foods. A great way to keep up with your food intake is with a calorie or macro tracker on your phone. While a simple calorie tracker is great, it’s even better when an app helps you track your macros to ensure you’re getting the best nutrition.

MyFitnessPal : The MyFitnessPal app (Android/iOS) is completely free to use if you’re just wanting an app to help you count calories and keep track of your macronutrient intake. If you want to be able to customize your macros goals, get access to exclusive recipes, and a lot more, you’ll have to upgrade to a premium account, which is $9.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can either add foods manually or by scanning the barcode on the package. Whether you use the free version or the premium version of MyFitnessPal, it’ll keep you accountable for the foods you’re eating.

: The MyFitnessPal app (Android/iOS) is completely free to use if you’re just wanting an app to help you count calories and keep track of your macronutrient intake. If you want to be able to customize your macros goals, get access to exclusive recipes, and a lot more, you’ll have to upgrade to a premium account, which is $9.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can either add foods manually or by scanning the barcode on the package. Whether you use the free version or the premium version of MyFitnessPal, it’ll keep you accountable for the foods you’re eating. FatSecret : Calorie counting can seem frustrating and tedious, but with the FatSecret app (Android/iOS), it’s a lot easier. If you want simple, go for the FatSecret app. You can keep a food diary, use a barcode scanner to add foods, and even get recipes and meal ideas through the app. If you upgrade to their premium version, you gain access to nutritional meal plans created by their staff dietician, advanced meal planning, and water tracking.

: Calorie counting can seem frustrating and tedious, but with the FatSecret app (Android/iOS), it’s a lot easier. If you want simple, go for the FatSecret app. You can keep a food diary, use a barcode scanner to add foods, and even get recipes and meal ideas through the app. If you upgrade to their premium version, you gain access to nutritional meal plans created by their staff dietician, advanced meal planning, and water tracking. Lose It!: The Lose It! app (Android/iOS) is another great option for a calorie/macro tracker. You can choose to add foods manually or by using the in-app barcode scanner. It may take a few days to add in some of your regular foods, but once you’re past that stage, it’s easy to track your food intake and your exercise regime. If you pay $39.99 to upgrade to the premium version, you can track your macros, connect the app to fitness trackers, and customize your goals.

With the right equipment, working out at home can be just as rewarding and fun as going to a gym. Maybe even more so because you don’t have to worry about driving home after an intense workout. By investing in quality smart fitness tech, you’re investing in your fitness and health goals because these products will constantly motivate you to do better and work out more often.