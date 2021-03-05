Amazon Fire TV’s Lineup Now Includes 200 Free Live Channels

To bolster its free live TV catalog, Amazon is adding ad-supported Xumo, IMDb TV, and Amazon News channels to Fire TV. Amazon also plans to add Plex’s live TV service to Fire TV in the coming weeks.

You can find the four new live TV offerings in Fire TV’s “On Now” tab, or in the in the Universal Channel Guide on the Fire TV app. Xumo, IMDb TV, Amazon News, and Plex join 16 other live TV providers on the Fire TV platform, including Tubi, Pluto TV, Philo, YouTube TV, and Sling. The Fire TV platform also supports local news in some areas.

Amazon says that its live TV catalog now includes 400 channels, with 200 ad-supported, free channels. Of course, Amazon isn’t the only company to pack live channels into its streaming stick. Roku users have access to The Roku Channel, an app with over 100 channels and tons of free on-demand content.

Along with its expanded live TV offerings, Amazon is updating Alexa to support live TV voice commands. You can now ask Alexa to “play Good Morning America” or other live shows within the Fire TV service. The Fire TV interface also has a new “Peak” feature that, like the thumbnail previews on YouTube, show you what a live TV channel is playing when you hover over it.