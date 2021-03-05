X
Popular Searches

Microsoft Edge Adds Vertical Tabs, Improved Anti-Tracking Tools

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Josh Hendrickson

To help tab-hoarders manage their cluttered workspace, Microsoft Edge browser now features an always-accessible vertical tab window. It’s the only major browser to implement a native vertical tab feature. The latest version of Edge also improves the browser’s privacy tools with clearer explanations for its “basic,” “balanced,” and “strict” anti-tracking protocols.

Accessing the vertical tab window in Edge is easy. Just click the square-shaped icon on the left side of your tab bar and watch as your tabs fill up the left side of your screen. The vertical tab bar won’t hide the names of your tabs, making it easier to find what you


Microsoft

Of course, vertical tabs can take up a lot of your screen, which is why Microsoft included a handy “collapse” button in the vertical tab bar. Collapsing vertical tabs leaves you with a small vertical strip of favicons, which you can still click without expanding the tab window.

Along with its new vertical tabs feature, the latest version of Edge includes some improvements for its built-in anti-tracking tools. The “basic,” “balanced,” and “strict” anti-privacy options now feature detailed descriptions for how each protocol works, including explanations for why strict anti-tracking may break some websites. You can find Edge’s anti-tracking tools in the “Privacy and Services” tab under Edge Settings.

Source: Microsoft

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

mDesign Metal Wire Farmhouse Wall Decor Storage Organizer Basket with 6 Hooks for Entryway, Hallway, Mudroom, Bedroom, Bathroom, Laundry Room - Wall Mount - Black
283 people were interested in this!

Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi system (1 Pro + 2 Beacons)
232 people were interested in this!

Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Organizer - Expandable Silverware Organizer/Utensil Holder and Cutlery Tray with Grooved Drawer Dividers for Flatware and Kitchen Utensils (9 Slots, Natural)
213 people were interested in this!

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, Multi-Floor Mapping, Lidar Navigation, No-go Zones, Selective Room Cleaning, 2000Pa Suction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Wi-Fi Connected, Alexa Voice Control
213 people were interested in this!

Satechi USB-C On-The-Go Multiport Adapter – 9-in-1 Portable USB Hub – Compatible with 2020/2019 MacBook Pro, 2020/2018 MacBook Air, 2020 iPad Air, 2020/2018 iPad Pro
212 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
193 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
158 people were interested in this!

Linksys AX5300 Smart Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router Whole Home WiFi System, Tri-Band AX Wireless Gigabit Mesh Router, Fast Speeds up to 5.3 Gbps, coverage up to 6,000 sq ft, up to 100 devices, 2-Pack (MX10600)
150 people were interested in this!

Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi system - 3-Pack
124 people were interested in this!

Amazon eero mesh WiFi system – router replacement for whole-home coverage (3-pack)
113 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular