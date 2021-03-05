X
Popular Searches

Plex Integration Arrives on Apple’s TV app—But Don’t Expect Too Much

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A series of Plex movies and TV shows on an Apple TV interface.
Plex

If there’s one service that seems to be nearly everywhere, it’s Plex. And that makes sense Plex is one of the best options to create your own media server, and it has live tv and free ad-supported video on demand viewing (AVOD). That’s why it’s exciting to see Plex Integration arrive on Apple’s TV app. But unfortunately, the only thing you’ll get AVOD. Sorry, no watching your personal files.

That’s right, if you were hoping to watch your personal media or Plex’s free live TV though Apple’s TV app, that’s not happening (at least not for now). When you enable Plex integration on Apple TV, you’ll be able to search for a movie or show on Plex’s free ad-supported video on demand library. From there you can choose something you like and start it for free. Once you start a title, it’ll show up in the “Up Next” section of the Apple TV app.

But that’s it; no other Plex content features will work. That may sound pretty confusing, but apparently, the restrictions come down to Apple rules, as explained by a Plex Employee on Reddit. They state:

This feature will only work with our free on demand movies and TV shows. We’d love to integrate personal media as well but that’s not technically possible for a couple reasons. To make this work we provide Apple with a list of content we have available for streaming. As detailed in our privacy policy, we don’t know what content our users have in their personal media libraries.

While the restrictions are disappointing, it’s good to see Plex honoring its privacy policy even at the cost of convenience. And perhaps Apple will loosen things up in the future, though that seems somewhat unlikely. If anything does change, we’ll let you know. In the meantime, that still does leave plenty of free content to watch. Plex launched its own ad-supported streaming service last year, and later partnered with Crackle to expand its offering.

You can download the Plex app for Apple TV from the App store right now to enable integration.

Download on the Apple App Store
READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

mDesign Metal Wire Farmhouse Wall Decor Storage Organizer Basket with 6 Hooks for Entryway, Hallway, Mudroom, Bedroom, Bathroom, Laundry Room - Wall Mount - Black
283 people were interested in this!

Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi system (1 Pro + 2 Beacons)
230 people were interested in this!

Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Organizer - Expandable Silverware Organizer/Utensil Holder and Cutlery Tray with Grooved Drawer Dividers for Flatware and Kitchen Utensils (9 Slots, Natural)
216 people were interested in this!

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, Multi-Floor Mapping, Lidar Navigation, No-go Zones, Selective Room Cleaning, 2000Pa Suction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Wi-Fi Connected, Alexa Voice Control
213 people were interested in this!

Satechi USB-C On-The-Go Multiport Adapter – 9-in-1 Portable USB Hub – Compatible with 2020/2019 MacBook Pro, 2020/2018 MacBook Air, 2020 iPad Air, 2020/2018 iPad Pro
212 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
202 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
157 people were interested in this!

Linksys AX5300 Smart Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router Whole Home WiFi System, Tri-Band AX Wireless Gigabit Mesh Router, Fast Speeds up to 5.3 Gbps, coverage up to 6,000 sq ft, up to 100 devices, 2-Pack (MX10600)
149 people were interested in this!

Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi system - 3-Pack
124 people were interested in this!

Amazon eero mesh WiFi system – router replacement for whole-home coverage (3-pack)
113 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular