Plex Integration Arrives on Apple’s TV app—But Don’t Expect Too Much

If there’s one service that seems to be nearly everywhere, it’s Plex. And that makes sense Plex is one of the best options to create your own media server, and it has live tv and free ad-supported video on demand viewing (AVOD). That’s why it’s exciting to see Plex Integration arrive on Apple’s TV app. But unfortunately, the only thing you’ll get AVOD. Sorry, no watching your personal files.

That’s right, if you were hoping to watch your personal media or Plex’s free live TV though Apple’s TV app, that’s not happening (at least not for now). When you enable Plex integration on Apple TV, you’ll be able to search for a movie or show on Plex’s free ad-supported video on demand library. From there you can choose something you like and start it for free. Once you start a title, it’ll show up in the “Up Next” section of the Apple TV app.

But that’s it; no other Plex content features will work. That may sound pretty confusing, but apparently, the restrictions come down to Apple rules, as explained by a Plex Employee on Reddit. They state:

This feature will only work with our free on demand movies and TV shows. We’d love to integrate personal media as well but that’s not technically possible for a couple reasons. To make this work we provide Apple with a list of content we have available for streaming. As detailed in our privacy policy, we don’t know what content our users have in their personal media libraries.

While the restrictions are disappointing, it’s good to see Plex honoring its privacy policy even at the cost of convenience. And perhaps Apple will loosen things up in the future, though that seems somewhat unlikely. If anything does change, we’ll let you know. In the meantime, that still does leave plenty of free content to watch. Plex launched its own ad-supported streaming service last year, and later partnered with Crackle to expand its offering.

You can download the Plex app for Apple TV from the App store right now to enable integration.