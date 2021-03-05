Save Big During Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale, Ending Sunday

Best Buy is running a wondrous three-day sale on all things electronics! The sale includes computers, TVs, tablets, sound bars and speakers, home appliances, smartphones, gaming consoles, projectors, cameras, headphones, streaming media players, GPS devices, printers, and more. With so many options at hand, the sale is an excellent time to upgrade your gadgets.

The sale runs through Sunday, and features hundreds of items across the entire store, with some deeply discounted at over 70% off their normal prices. From discounts on popular electronics and major appliances, down to cables and other home office accessories, these deals will be hard to beat.

Sony 55-inch Class X750H Series 4K LED Smart Android TV

Save $50 on this beautiful 4K HDR smart TV, which would look perfect in your living room. Full HD images are upscaled close to 4K for a better picture, and the TV’s X1 processor offers solid color reproduction for even and lifelike colors. The included voice-enabled remote allows you to search for your favorite movies and TV shows across all of your favorite streaming platforms simply by using your voice.

Apple 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K (Latest Model)

Save $100 while upgrading your desktop to Apple’s latest 27-inch iMac. It boasts an Intel 10th Generation Core i5 processor, which should keep up with the majority of your activities, plus the 256GB SSD offers plenty of space for storing photos, music, documents and more. The 25-inch Retina 5K will make your high-definition movies (and, okay, your favorite YouTube videos) look gorgeous. And with four USB 3.0 ports and two Thunderbolt 3 ports, you’ll be able to connect all of your favorite devices easily.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop

Need a new laptop for work or school? You can save $250 on this Lenovo 2-in-1 Laptop, which offers a portable and powerful design for all kinds of activities. The FHD 14-inch touchscreen makes it useful either as a tablet or laptop, plus it has Amazon Alexa built in for assistance as needed. It’s also impressive under the hood, with an Intel 11th Generation Core i7 Evo Platform processor (2.8GHz), 12GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Iris Xe dedicated graphics card means you’ll have plenty of power for all of your daily activities.

Samsung CRG5 Series 27-inch RapidCurve Gaming Monitor

Level up your gaming experience with a huge full-HD curved gaming monitor from Samsung, which is now $50 off. With a 240Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time, you’ll be all precision and no lag. The curved screen offers a more immersive gaming experience, and the 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles mean a good view no matter where you’re sitting. It’s NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, and it boasts a 3,000:1 contrast ratio for deep blacks, bold highlights, and bright images overall.

Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player

Movie night just got even better. With a Roku Premiere 4K Streaming stick, now $5 off, you’ll have access to movies and TV shows on all of your favorite streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, The CW, YouTube, Hulu, Prime Video, ABC, Hulu, HBO, Apple TV+ and more. It’s designed for 4K TVs to provide you with the best picture possible, and all you need to set it up is the included HDMI cable and a good internet connection.

Assorted Video Games

Looking for a new game to play? There are plenty of brand new and classic titles up for grabs in this deal, like NBA2K21, Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, GTA V, Madden NFL 21, Bioshock, Resident Evil Village, Marvel’s Avengers, Watch Dogs: Legion, Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia Standard Edition, Borderlands 3, Mafia Definitive Edition, and MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Edition, WWE 2K Battlegrounds Standard Edition, and more. Whether you prefer FPS titles or all-things sports, there’s plenty to choose from.

M1 Apple Mac Mini

Save $50 on Apple’s amazing new M1 Mac Mini. The pint-sized desktop boasts Apple’s latest chip, 8GB of memory, a 256GB SSD for storing all kinds of files, and has Siri built-in for handy voice assistance anytime you need it. The mini desktop has an HDMI port and Thunderbolt and USB 3.1 Type A ports. It’s a powerful and budget-friendly option for a home computer.