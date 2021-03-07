X
Popular Searches

Lay’s Browser Extension Turns on YouTube Captions When It Hears You Eating Chips

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A man eating Lay's chips while watching YouTube.
Lay’s

When artificial intelligence rises up to take over Earth, it will be because of browser extensions like Lay’s Crispy Subtitles. The new AI-powered Chrome extension from Lay’s taps into your microphone and listens for the sound of crunchy, crispy potato chips. If it hears you eating chips while you watch a YouTube Video, the AI will automatically turn on captions for your video.

The Chrome Extension comes from a partnership between the Vietnamese Bliss Interactive design studio and the Happiness Saigon ad agency. According to the Cripsy Subtitles promotional video, developers trained the AI with actual recordings of people eating chips—178 hours of recordings, to be exact. (I’m glad I wasn’t there to hear it).

Letting a browser extension tap in to your microphone is problematic for a number of reasons. But hey, if you’re a hardcore snacker and you want to keep your laptop clean, it’s totally your call! You can download the Lay’s Crispy Subtitles extension from the Chrome Web Store now. It’s intended for Chrome, but it should work on any Chromium-based browser, including Microsoft Edge and Opera.


Download

Lay's Crispy Subtitles

Grab the Lay’s Cripsy Subtitles extension to freely snack while you watch YouTube videos.

Source: Lay’s via Gizmodo

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

mDesign Metal Wire Farmhouse Wall Decor Storage Organizer Basket with 6 Hooks for Entryway, Hallway, Mudroom, Bedroom, Bathroom, Laundry Room - Wall Mount - Black
304 people were interested in this!

Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi system (1 Pro + 2 Beacons)
255 people were interested in this!

CAXXA 3-Tier Hanging Basket Fruit Organizer Kitchen Heavy Duty Wire Organizer with 2 Free Bonus Metal Ceiling Hooks, Black
245 people were interested in this!

Satechi USB-C On-The-Go Multiport Adapter – 9-in-1 Portable USB Hub – Compatible with 2020/2019 MacBook Pro, 2020/2018 MacBook Air, 2020 iPad Air, 2020/2018 iPad Pro
237 people were interested in this!

Linksys AX5300 Smart Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router Whole Home WiFi System, Tri-Band AX Wireless Gigabit Mesh Router, Fast Speeds up to 5.3 Gbps, coverage up to 6,000 sq ft, up to 100 devices, 2-Pack (MX10600)
178 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
159 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
156 people were interested in this!

Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi system - 3-Pack
134 people were interested in this!

Amazon eero mesh WiFi system – router replacement for whole-home coverage (3-pack)
124 people were interested in this!

Meural Canvas II – The Smart Art Frame with 21.5 in. HD Digital Canvas That Renders Images and Photography in Lifelike Detail | 16X24 Black Frame | WiFi-Connected | Powered by NETGEAR (MC321BL)
109 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular