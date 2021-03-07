Fire TV Jumps to Vehicles, Starting with Jeep’s 2022 Wagoneer

Jeep’s upcoming 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are the first cars to feature built-in Fire TV. Both vehicles are set for a formal reveal on March 11th, but Jeep’s parent company, Stellantis, gave a sneak peek at the vehicles’ infotainment systems in a recent press release.

According to Stellantis, passengers in the Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer can stream video, play games, use Fire TV-compatible apps, and use Alexa through their car’s main display or two rear displays. The main display shuts off any distractions while the car is in motion, though, so you’ll have to park if you want to watch some Malcolm In the Middle or crank out a few rounds of Pac-Man. There’s no word on Luna support, but hey, anything’s possible.

Like any phone or Fire TV device, the 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer connect to your Amazon Prime account to keep track of your watchlist and in-progress shows. It can also download content for offline-viewing, which is an essential feature for people in rural areas with spotty mobile networks.

While most people will control their Wagoneer’s infotainment system from the touchscreen, the car comes with an Alexa voice remote to navigate Fire TV and the car’s various A/C, navigation, and seat-warming controls. You can also use the touchscreen, remote control, or built-in Alexa assistant to view and control connected devices at home, like smart lights or smart locks.

Stellantis will reveal more 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer details on March 11th. The cars are expected to come out during the second half of 2021 in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.