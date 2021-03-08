The Best Dice and Dice Accessories for Dungeons & Dragons

Battles, looting, taverns, and, yes, even the eponymous dungeons and dragons are undoubtedly what makes RPG Dungeons & Dragons tick, but it’s really the dice that are the game’s heart. That’s why we rounded up an adventuring party and scoured the internet for the best dice and dice accessories for D&D. Roll for initiative and see what we found!

The legendary tabletop game has entertained brave adventurers for decades, and has even laid the foundation for tons of other exciting RPGs. As the game has continued to increase in popularity, so too has the desire for a wider selection of dice. Where one set of dice from your local gaming store used to suffice, players now want multiple sets and artisanal handcrafted dice that no one else has. They’re also wanting an upgraded gaming experience with newer accessories like custom dice trays, bags, and towers. That’s exactly what we’ve rounded up here, so take your time browsing.

The Best Dice

Any seasoned D&D player will tell you that dice are an immensely personal thing, as every player has unique tastes. Dice can be made from various materials (like resin or metal), and are available in a seemingly limitless variety of color combinations and designs. You can opt for mass-produced dice, like those from Chessex, or one-of-a-kind boutique picks from individual artists. Each set includes a D4 (a four-sided die), a D6, D8, D10, D12, D20, and a D% (a percentage die). We’ve listed a few of our favorite online retailers that sell dice, and we’re sure you’ll find a set that gives you that Nat 20 feeling!

Mass-Produced Dice: Chessex

If you walk into any game store or comic convention, you’ll see these bad boys from Chessex (starts at $6 per set) everywhere. They’re the dice most players use, as they come in pretty much every possible color combination and are durable, and are what we recommend every new player begins with. Chessex also sells dice by the pound, in case one set isn’t enough.

Unique and Unusual Dice: Awesome Dice

Awesome Dice (starts at $8 per set) has, well, dice that are awesome. This company offers a fun collection of dice, including ones with stunning color combinations, uncommon font choices, and even a few using other materials, like metal. Some of the dice even have doodles around the numbers to spice things up. With such a variety at hand, you’ll easily be able to find a set that matches your personality or that of your next D&D character.

Unique and Unusual Dice Awesome Dice Browse a unique selection of dice at Awesome Dice.

Ultra-Premium Dice: Wyrmwood

Any set of dice from Wyrmwood (starts at $14 per set) is guaranteed to have an ultra-premium feel. While it doesn’t have an enormous collection, Wyrmwood does have a few handfuls of options that are drop-dead gorgeous and super high quality. Some are even made out of gemstone, like opalite, bloodstone, or obsidian, though these are priced much higher than the rest at $95. For the most part, Wyrmwood favors muted tones over bold ones, but they’ll look good on any gaming table.

Ultra-Premium Dice Wyrmwood Browse premium resin and gemstone dice at Wyrmwood.

Creative Dice Designs: DnD Dice

The clever dice over at DnD Dice (starts at $12 per set) are simply jaw-dropping. The unique collection spans dice that are handmade, glow-in-the-dark, metal, wood, gemstone, and even glass. DnD Dice even has a collection of Unusual Sets, which include sets that are Elven, Dragon, Steampunk, and Celtic alongside dice designed specifically for games like Call of Cthulhu and Pathfinder. If you’re looking for dice that are a little off the beaten path, choose DnD Dice.

Creative Dice Designs DnD Dice Browse creative and highly-designed dice at DnD Dice.

Premium Handmade Dice: Soulbound Dice

Soulbound Dice ($120 per set) is a custom handmade dice store run by a single artist named Velouria. She makes every set of resin dice using custom molds, and occasionally adds extra effects like flowers or glitter. Because it’s just her and not a larger team of dice makers, the prices are higher and the inventory is smaller; however, she regularly updates the shop and accepts custom orders from time to time. Soulbound Dice’s selection is small yet extraordinary, and each dice is a small work of art.

Premium Handmade Dice Soulbound Dice Browse artisanal-made dice at Soulbound Dice.

Custom Sharp-Edge Dice: Everything Dice

It is a wonder to behold the artisan handmade sharp-edge dice at Everything Dice (starts at $79 per set). Like Soulbound Dice, this shop is run by a small team of independent artisans, so the selection is smaller than those from larger retailers, and the sets are a little pricier. However, the designs are mesmerizingly beautiful, and some have real gold flake accents or flowers. These dice would be a blast to play with, but you’d almost rather keep them as trinkets.

Custom Sharp-Edge Dice Everything Dice Browse custom handmade dice at Everything Dice.

The Best Dice Accessories

Now that you’ve got a fancy new set of dice (or three), why stop there? You’ll need some fun dice accessories to keep them company. We found some stunning dice vaults and bags for you to store your new dice in, along with some dice trays and dice towers to make gameplay go a little more smoothly.

Dice Trays

Dice trays are by no means necessary to gameplay, but they’re nice to have if your dice rolls tend to get crazy. They also do a great job at protecting your table from taking damage from metal dice and ensuring dice don’t mess with your DM’s battle mat (it’s best to appease your DM so as to avoid death, after all).

Wyrmwood: As you’d expect from anything with the Wyrmwood name on it, these wooden dice trays (starts at $85) are beautiful and well-made. You’ve got a nice variety of woods to choose from, as well, like black poisonwood, spalted timber, macassar ebony, and Bolivian rosewood. Every tray has a walled-off section to store your dice in between rolls and an oiled leather rolling surface for a premium touch.

As you’d expect from anything with the Wyrmwood name on it, these wooden dice trays (starts at $85) are beautiful and well-made. You’ve got a nice variety of woods to choose from, as well, like black poisonwood, spalted timber, macassar ebony, and Bolivian rosewood. Every tray has a walled-off section to store your dice in between rolls and an oiled leather rolling surface for a premium touch. Norse Foundry: These Trays of Holding ($29.95), as they are dubbed, have a unique and exciting design. There’s a central area for rolling your dice, which is surrounded by a spacious ring that’s perfect for storing dice and minis. The Trays of Holding are available in seven varieties, each with its own color and unique design, like the Blue Sword, Gold Wolf, or Pink Unicorn.

These Trays of Holding ($29.95), as they are dubbed, have a unique and exciting design. There’s a central area for rolling your dice, which is surrounded by a spacious ring that’s perfect for storing dice and minis. The Trays of Holding are available in seven varieties, each with its own color and unique design, like the Blue Sword, Gold Wolf, or Pink Unicorn. Kraken: This collapsible dice tray is a more budget-friendly and low-key option, but it still has a super luxe look and feel. There’s plenty of room for rolling your dice, and it won’t get in the way of your other supplies, which is nice.

Dice Bags

Dice bags are the easiest and most cost-efficient way to store your dice. Most are able to carry multiple sets (like 5-10) with ease. Plain drawstring options are just fine, but you may find that you want something a little fancier on it, like a design or a more exciting material. There’s no right or wrong here—it all boils down to your personal style.

Easy Dice Roller: These bags (which start at $14.95) are probably your best bet, both style- and price-wise. The company offers a huge selection of materials and designs, including leather bags, simple cotton and velvet drawstring bags, and even reversible self-standing dice bags.

These bags (which start at $14.95) are probably your best bet, both style- and price-wise. The company offers a huge selection of materials and designs, including leather bags, simple cotton and velvet drawstring bags, and even reversible self-standing dice bags. CardKingPro: These Immense Dice Bags ($29.99) are hands-down the best solution for any player with a large and unruly dice collection, and it comes in seven color options. The freestanding bags have seven compartments for added organization and can hold about 150 dice.

These Immense Dice Bags ($29.99) are hands-down the best solution for any player with a large and unruly dice collection, and it comes in seven color options. The freestanding bags have seven compartments for added organization and can hold about 150 dice. DnD Dice: Ahh, the chainmail dice bag ($20): a classic choice. It comfortably holds three to four sets of dice, while managing to look incredibly stylish at the same time. The bag’s heavy duty stainless steel design is a great choice if you own tons of metal dice.

Ahh, the chainmail dice bag ($20): a classic choice. It comfortably holds three to four sets of dice, while managing to look incredibly stylish at the same time. The bag’s heavy duty stainless steel design is a great choice if you own tons of metal dice. Atomic Empire: Looking for a simple yet elegant dice bag? This company offers small and large velvet drawstring bags that are lined with satin, and start at just $3.50 a pop. There’s a nice variety of color combinations to choose from as well, which you can even match to your character’s style.

Looking for a simple yet elegant dice bag? This company offers small and large velvet drawstring bags that are lined with satin, and start at just $3.50 a pop. There’s a nice variety of color combinations to choose from as well, which you can even match to your character’s style. CZYY: This dice pouch ($11.99) has a mysterious red eye on the exterior that’ll keep an eye on your enemies and watch out for potential dice thieves. The bag is made of soft faux leather and features a dragon skin texture. It’d be an especially great option for dragon lovers.

Dice Vaults

Dice vaults are similar to dice bags, but offer a more structured containment system for your dice. They also are usually limited to only storing one or two sets at a time, which makes them perfect for players who (somehow) don’t require an insanely large amount of dice to play.

Elderwood Academy: These small wooden vaults ($39) are handcrafted, and have a gorgeous and unique hexagonal design. You get to choose whether your vault has an open- or beehive-style interior for your dice, along with the type of wood and vault art. Wood options include purpleheart, cherry, mahogany, and bubinga, among others, and there are a variety of designs you can get carved into yours as well, like a Celtic knot, Yggdrasil, Cthulhu, fireball, wizard, monk, druid, serpent, skull and so on.

These small wooden vaults ($39) are handcrafted, and have a gorgeous and unique hexagonal design. You get to choose whether your vault has an open- or beehive-style interior for your dice, along with the type of wood and vault art. Wood options include purpleheart, cherry, mahogany, and bubinga, among others, and there are a variety of designs you can get carved into yours as well, like a Celtic knot, Yggdrasil, Cthulhu, fireball, wizard, monk, druid, serpent, skull and so on. Wyrmwood: These vaults start at $33 and only hold a single set of dice. There are a variety of woods you can choose from, like wenge, padauk, spalted timber, or black poisonwood, for example. Wyrmwood’s vaults are well-made and eye-catching, and even have a magnetic closure to ensure it stays shut during storage.

These vaults start at $33 and only hold a single set of dice. There are a variety of woods you can choose from, like wenge, padauk, spalted timber, or black poisonwood, for example. Wyrmwood’s vaults are well-made and eye-catching, and even have a magnetic closure to ensure it stays shut during storage. Dungeon’s Gate: If wooden vaults aren’t your thing, how about a silicone dice vault? This one ($12.99) has a molded D20 design on the lid, and has hexagonal slots inside to hold each dice in your set. It offers sturdy support but is still soft enough to protect them against being scratched

Dice Towers

Dice towers go a long way to help ensure a consistent and random roll every time. If you don’t trust yourself to make a quality roll, dice towers can take the pressure off. Oh, and they look pretty cool, too. Here’s to never rolling a Nat 1 again.