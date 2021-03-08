X
Popular Searches

Chromecast With Google TV Will Add Kids Profiles This Month

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A Chromecast interface with a kids profile shown.
Google

If you have a smart tv platform, even your youngest children will master it quickly. But just because they can, doesn’t mean they should. You may not want them getting into all your channel options and apps, after all. To that end, the Chromecast with Google TV will soon have kids profiles, so you choose what apps they see.

Kids profiles are precisely what they sound like, separate profiles for your kids to use. Think of it like the profiles you set up for your children on Netflix or Hulu, but for your overall Chromecast platform. You get to choose what apps your children have access to, like YouTube Kids and Noggin. And Chromecast’s suggestions for new content will come from child-friendly platforms as well.

A set of screen time management controls.
Google

If you have a Google Play family library, you can share just the movies, and tv shows you want with the child’s profiles. And yes, they can watch the same thing over and over again. So prepare yourself for the 10,000th play of Into the Unknown.

Google recognizes that not every parent is ready to create a Google account for their children yet, so while you can create a kids profile with a linked account, you don’t have to. Instead, you can set up a basic profile and add a name and age, no Google account necessary.

Theme options for kids profiles.
Google

The addition of kids profiles will come with tools to help control things as well. You can use screen time management tools to narrow how long your children watch TV. You can either cut off access after a specific time (bedtime mode), limit how long your child can watch, or both. 

And for fun, the kids profiles will have custom theme options. To start, you can choose from Dinosaur, Under the Sea, and Space Travel. Later, Google will add custom avatar options. Google says kids profiles will roll out starting this month to Chromecast with Google TV devices, along with other Google TV devices, in the U.S. Other countries will follow in the coming months. 

Source: Google

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

PetDroid Boltz Robotic Cat Toy Interactive,Attached with Feathers/Birds/Mouse Toys for Cats/Kitten,Large Capacity Battery/All Floors Available (Grey) (Grey)
504 people were interested in this!

NOYAL Cat Resting Seat Perch Window Hammock Cats Kitty Safety Bed with Durable Heavy Duty Suction Cups Cat Bed Holds Up to 30lbs(Extra 2 Suction Cups)
222 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
188 people were interested in this!

iFetch Too Interactive Ball Launcher for Dogs – Launches Standard Tennis Balls, Large
176 people were interested in this!

CAXXA 3-Tier Hanging Basket Fruit Organizer Kitchen Heavy Duty Wire Organizer with 2 Free Bonus Metal Ceiling Hooks, Black
162 people were interested in this!

PetSafe ScoopFree Automatic Self Cleaning Hooded Cat Litter Box - Ultra, Top-Entry - Purple or Taupe - Covered 2nd Generation - Includes Disposable Tray with Premium Blue Crystal Litter and Hood
141 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
131 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK852) – Router with 1 Satellite Extender | Coverage Up to 5,000 Sq Ft and 60+ Devices | 11AX Mesh AX6000 Wi-Fi (Up to 6Gbps)
126 people were interested in this!

Introducing Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in Zigbee smart home hub
121 people were interested in this!

Canon imageCLASS LBP612CDW Color Laser Printer
117 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular