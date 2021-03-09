Fitbit’s Ace 3 Activity and Sleep Tracker for Kids Is Available for Pre-Order

Fitbit’s Ace 3, an $80 fitness and sleep tracker for kids age 6 and up, is now available for pre-order. The durable Ace 3 features an 8-day battery life and a swim-proof design, with a 20% brighter screen than the old Ace 2 and a 20 new interactive clock faces.

Fitbit launched its first Ace tracker in 2018 to help families teach their kids healthy habits. It includes realistic fitness goals for kids (based on the CDC’s 60-minute activity recommendation), and allows parents to track their kids’ activity levels and sleep patterns from the Fitbit app. Parents can also control what their kids see on-screen, and have full control over incoming friend requests.

The Ace 3 is compliant with COPPA child privacy laws (GDPR if you’re in the UK) and doesn’t include a heart rate monitor, GPS, or blood oxygen monitor. Kids can use the Ace 3 without a smartphone, but if your kid owns a phone, they can pair it to the Ace 3 for call notifications. Some of Fitbit’s adult-oriented features, such as photo sharing, are disabled for kids, and anyone under the age of 13 can’t set up their Fitbit without help from a parent.

You can pre-order the Ace 3 in black or blue from Fitbit’s website. The tracker costs $80 and orders ship by March 15th. Fitbit also plans to launch accessories for the Ace 3, starting with a $30 Minions wrist strap sometime this summer.



