X
Popular Searches

Hulu’s 90s Week Features a New Throwback Every Day, No VCR Required

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Hulu "90s 4 EVA" banner.
Hulu

Flashback! Hulu is taking a trip to the 90s to promote kid90, a new Original Documentary composed of Soleil Moon Frye’s old home recordings. Each day of the week, Hulu will add a classic 90s sitcom to its catalog until the release of kid90 on Friday, March 12th. Hulu is also teaming up with ATX TV for two 90s-themed livestreams on YouTube.

Soleil Moon Frye, who starred as Punky Brewster in the 80s, spent most of the 90s toting around a camera. She documented hundreds of hours of pre-internet life, capturing what culminates to a coming-of-age story in kid90. You can watch the kid90 trailer on YouTube for a quick taste of the drama and nostalgia.

Throughout 90s week, Hulu will add Blossom, Felicity, and My So Called Life to its permanent streaming catalog. Hulu and ATX TV will also team up for two YouTube Live events—Mother Knows Best, a conversation with 90s sitcom moms, and 90s Trivia Night, an interactive shootout among fans and stars.

Here Are the Shows and Events Slated for 90s Week:

  • Monday: Blossom (Full Series),Mother Knows Best (ATX TV Interview on YouTube)
  • Tuesday: Felicity (Full Series)
  • Wednesday: Interactive 90s Trivia Night (ATX TV Program on YouTube)
  • Thursday: My So Called Life (Full Series)
  • Friday: kid90 (Hulu Original Documentary)

The 90s sitcoms added to Hulu this week will stay on the platform for the foreseeable future. You can watch them as they go up, or enjoy them on your own time. You can catch ATX TV’s 90s events on YouTube as they go live. For more retro fun, check out some 90s sitcoms recently added to Hulu, like Tia and Tamara’s Sister Sister, the Brandy-led Moesha, Dharma & Greg, and Designing Women.

Source: Hulu via Cord Cutters News

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

PetDroid Boltz Robotic Cat Toy Interactive,Attached with Feathers/Birds/Mouse Toys for Cats/Kitten,Large Capacity Battery/All Floors Available (Grey) (Grey)
523 people were interested in this!

NOYAL Cat Resting Seat Perch Window Hammock Cats Kitty Safety Bed with Durable Heavy Duty Suction Cups Cat Bed Holds Up to 30lbs(Extra 2 Suction Cups)
367 people were interested in this!

Flic 2 Smart button - Trigger Alexa & Apple HomeKit - Starter kit 3 x Flic 2 buttons + 1 x Flic Hub LR - Smart Home Control - Works with Hue, LIFX, IFTTT, IKEA Trådri, Sonos, Spotify and much more…
212 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
184 people were interested in this!

iFetch Too Interactive Ball Launcher for Dogs – Launches Standard Tennis Balls, Large
181 people were interested in this!

PetSafe ScoopFree Automatic Self Cleaning Hooded Cat Litter Box - Ultra, Top-Entry - Purple or Taupe - Covered 2nd Generation - Includes Disposable Tray with Premium Blue Crystal Litter and Hood
145 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
132 people were interested in this!

Flic 2 Smart button - Trigger Alexa & Apple HomeKit - 3 x Flic 2 buttons - Smart Home Control - Works with Hue, LIFX, IFTTT, IKEA Trådri, Sonos, Spotify and much more…
124 people were interested in this!

Canon imageCLASS LBP612CDW Color Laser Printer
121 people were interested in this!

Introducing Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in Zigbee smart home hub
116 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular