Hulu’s 90s Week Features a New Throwback Every Day, No VCR Required

Flashback! Hulu is taking a trip to the 90s to promote kid90, a new Original Documentary composed of Soleil Moon Frye’s old home recordings. Each day of the week, Hulu will add a classic 90s sitcom to its catalog until the release of kid90 on Friday, March 12th. Hulu is also teaming up with ATX TV for two 90s-themed livestreams on YouTube.

Soleil Moon Frye, who starred as Punky Brewster in the 80s, spent most of the 90s toting around a camera. She documented hundreds of hours of pre-internet life, capturing what culminates to a coming-of-age story in kid90. You can watch the kid90 trailer on YouTube for a quick taste of the drama and nostalgia.

Throughout 90s week, Hulu will add Blossom, Felicity, and My So Called Life to its permanent streaming catalog. Hulu and ATX TV will also team up for two YouTube Live events—Mother Knows Best, a conversation with 90s sitcom moms, and 90s Trivia Night, an interactive shootout among fans and stars.

Here Are the Shows and Events Slated for 90s Week:

Monday: Blossom (Full Series) , Mother Knows Best (ATX TV Interview on YouTube)

, Tuesday: Felicity (Full Series)

Wednesday: Interactive 90s Trivia Night (ATX TV Program on YouTube)

Thursday: My So Called Life (Full Series)

Friday: kid90 (Hulu Original Documentary)

The 90s sitcoms added to Hulu this week will stay on the platform for the foreseeable future. You can watch them as they go up, or enjoy them on your own time. You can catch ATX TV’s 90s events on YouTube as they go live. For more retro fun, check out some 90s sitcoms recently added to Hulu, like Tia and Tamara’s Sister Sister, the Brandy-led Moesha, Dharma & Greg, and Designing Women.