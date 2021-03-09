X
Popular Searches

Starting at $50, Samsung’s New 980 NVMe SSD Achieves Speed on a Budget

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Samsung's new 980 SSD
Samsung

If you’re looking to build your own computer or even upgrade your current one, grab Samsung’s brand new Gaming SSD, the 980. The stunning NVMe M.2 PCIe 3.0 drive is the successor to the 970 EVO, and it’s most spectacular feature is its low price—just $49.99 for the 250GB model, or up to $129.99 for 1TB. 

The 980’s low price may seem like a typo, but it’s real thanks to the fact that it’s Samsung’s first DRAM-less NVMe SSD. It doesn’t have the random access memory you’d typically find in an SSD to help map its contents; rather, it leans on the Host Memory Buffer feature and accesses up to 64MB of your device’s DRAM via PCIe. So while it may not be quite as fast as traditional DRAM-inclusive options, it performs better than previous attempts at this specific design (Samsung stated that it’s performed up to six times faster than SATA-based SSDs). It’s also a terrific way to save some money on your build. 

“Through both hardware and software innovations, our new 980 SSD brings greater value without compromising the high-end NVMe performance. The 980 offers an excellent blend of speed, power efficiency and reliability, making it suitable for everyday PC users and gamers as well as content creators,” said KyuYoung Lee, VP of the Memory Brand Product Business team at Samsung.

The drive also increases the Intelligent TurboWrite 2.0’s buffer region on the drive as a means to help bolster its speed. Where the 970 EVO offered 42GB, the 980 can now reach up to 160GB.  It simulates rapid single-layer cell performance even though it actually uses 3-bit multilayer cell memory. 

Samsung states that the 1TB version of the 980 is still on par with the pricier 970 Evo Plus SSD, with up to 3,500MB/s sequential read and 3,000MB/s write speeds. However, it still doesn’t touch those of the 980 Pro model, which has logged 7,000MB/s read speeds and 5,000MB/s write speeds on a PCIe 4.0-ready motherboard. And, as you’d expect, performance is less impressive on the 250GB version of the drive. The company is confident the SSD is fast enough to handle intensive tasks.

New DRAM-less SSD Alert

Samsung 980 PCIe 3.0 NVMe Gaming SSD

Shop this fast, budget-friendly Samsung SSD now, starting at $49.99

Buy Now

Source: Samsung

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

PetDroid Boltz Robotic Cat Toy Interactive,Attached with Feathers/Birds/Mouse Toys for Cats/Kitten,Large Capacity Battery/All Floors Available (Grey) (Grey)
526 people were interested in this!

NOYAL Cat Resting Seat Perch Window Hammock Cats Kitty Safety Bed with Durable Heavy Duty Suction Cups Cat Bed Holds Up to 30lbs(Extra 2 Suction Cups)
373 people were interested in this!

Flic 2 Smart button - Trigger Alexa & Apple HomeKit - Starter kit 3 x Flic 2 buttons + 1 x Flic Hub LR - Smart Home Control - Works with Hue, LIFX, IFTTT, IKEA Trådri, Sonos, Spotify and much more…
217 people were interested in this!

iFetch Too Interactive Ball Launcher for Dogs – Launches Standard Tennis Balls, Large
182 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
180 people were interested in this!

PetSafe ScoopFree Automatic Self Cleaning Hooded Cat Litter Box - Ultra, Top-Entry - Purple or Taupe - Covered 2nd Generation - Includes Disposable Tray with Premium Blue Crystal Litter and Hood
145 people were interested in this!

Flic 2 Smart button - Trigger Alexa & Apple HomeKit - 3 x Flic 2 buttons - Smart Home Control - Works with Hue, LIFX, IFTTT, IKEA Trådri, Sonos, Spotify and much more…
130 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
125 people were interested in this!

Introducing Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in Zigbee smart home hub
114 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK852) – Router with 1 Satellite Extender | Coverage Up to 5,000 Sq Ft and 60+ Devices | 11AX Mesh AX6000 Wi-Fi (Up to 6Gbps)
112 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular