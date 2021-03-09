X
Popular Searches

Incase You Dropped It, This $35 AirPods Pro Case Provides Impact Resistance

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A set of AirPod Pro protective cases in Black, Blue, Black Volt, Rose Coral, and Grey Tangerine
Incase

When you buy a set of AirPods Pro, they come with a case naturally. But it’s a white, sleek affair that’s somewhat slippery. Drop it, and at best, you’ll scuff at the case. At the worst, you’ll break your earbuds. The new $34.95 Incase Reform Sports case aims to add a little more protection, thanks to its dual-layer design and optional lanyard.

The Reform Sports isn’t a total case replacement, mind you. Your AirPods Pro case slips inside the new case. But what you get is greater protection than Apple’s case provides on its own. In part, that’s due to a co-molded two-layer design comprised of a durable PC exterior shell and a cushioning TPU interior. The TPU inner layer is significant, as it will provide some shock reduction.

The backside of the Incase Sports Reform Case with a lanyard attached.
Incase

The outer layer should help, too, though, thanks to its perforated surface pattern. Incase says it should provide both a more grippy texture and work to dissipate heat, an important thing to pay attention to when charging any device. And speaking of charging, the Incase Reform Sports  case doesn’t interfere with AirPods Pro’s wireless charging capability.

If you worry about your gadgets getting grimy, the Reform Sports offers antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria. That doesn’t mean you can get away with never giving it a good cleaning, of course. When you’re out, the optional lanyard should be welcome, thanks to its hybrid design that attaches either through a traditional tie or a clip.

You can order the Incase Reform Sports case in Black, Blue, Black Volt, Rose Coral, and Grey Tangerine from the company’s site today, with other retailers to follow soon.

An impact resistant case

Buy Now

Reform Sport AirPods Case

Thanks to its two-layer design, the Reform Sports AirPods Pro case will protect your earbuds when you drop them. Comes in blue, black, black volt, rose coral, and grey.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

PetDroid Boltz Robotic Cat Toy Interactive,Attached with Feathers/Birds/Mouse Toys for Cats/Kitten,Large Capacity Battery/All Floors Available (Grey) (Grey)
528 people were interested in this!

NOYAL Cat Resting Seat Perch Window Hammock Cats Kitty Safety Bed with Durable Heavy Duty Suction Cups Cat Bed Holds Up to 30lbs(Extra 2 Suction Cups)
389 people were interested in this!

Flic 2 Smart button - Trigger Alexa & Apple HomeKit - Starter kit 3 x Flic 2 buttons + 1 x Flic Hub LR - Smart Home Control - Works with Hue, LIFX, IFTTT, IKEA Trådri, Sonos, Spotify and much more…
239 people were interested in this!

Car and Driver INTELLIDASH+ with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 7 Inch IPS Touchscreen Multimedia Player with Bluetooth, Mirror Link, SiriusXM, Google, and Siri Assistant. Dash or Windshield Mounted
186 people were interested in this!

iFetch Too Interactive Ball Launcher for Dogs – Launches Standard Tennis Balls, Large
183 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
168 people were interested in this!

PetSafe ScoopFree Automatic Self Cleaning Hooded Cat Litter Box - Ultra, Top-Entry - Purple or Taupe - Covered 2nd Generation - Includes Disposable Tray with Premium Blue Crystal Litter and Hood
147 people were interested in this!

Flic 2 Smart button - Trigger Alexa & Apple HomeKit - 3 x Flic 2 buttons - Smart Home Control - Works with Hue, LIFX, IFTTT, IKEA Trådri, Sonos, Spotify and much more…
143 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
122 people were interested in this!

Introducing Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in Zigbee smart home hub
111 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular