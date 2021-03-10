Never Leave Hulu Again, As ESPN+ Joins the Streaming Site

Sports fans can now access ESPN+ shows, documentaries, and live sporting events without leaving the Hulu app. Much like the FX on Hulu hub, the dedicated ESPN+ on Hulu hub saves you from jumping from app to app and encourages Hulu customers to start using ESPN+.

Subscribers to the The Disney Bundle (which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $19 a month) can access ESPN+ on Hulu now, though customers who pay for the services separately may need to wait for ESPN+ to appear in the Hulu app. If you have separate Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions, be sure that they’re tied to the same email address, otherwise you won’t get ESPN+ on Hulu.

This summer, Hulu will also bring ESPN+ pay-per-view events to its platform, including UFC PPV events, which are an ESPN+ exclusive. Other ESPN+ content, including shows, documentaries, and live sporting events are available on Hulu now.

Disney first announced ESPN+ on Hulu back in December 2020. Integrating Hulu with FX and ESPN+ may keep some customers from leaving the Hulu app, and more importantly, it encourages Hulu users to subscribe to other Disney-owned services.