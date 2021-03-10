X
Popular Searches

The New $169 Sonos Roam Takes Smart Streaming On the Road

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 2 min read
A Sonos Roam speaker on a log, next to a mug.
Sonos

Sonos is known for some of the best sounding multi-room speakers on the market. But if you want to leave the home and take your music with you the Sonos Move is a little too bulky for comfortable travel. Enter the Sonos Roam, the companies most affordable and smallest speaker yet. Pre-orders are open now, and the speaker will go on sale April 20th.

At the size of a small table lamp, the Sonos Move is portable in name only. Sure you can take it out to the patio, but you wouldn’t want to pack it in a bag. The Sonos Roam is much smaller, at 6.61 x 2.44 x 2.36 inches and just under a pound. That makes it the smallest Sonos speaker to date. And at $169, it’s also the least expensive.

A Sonos Roam speaker strapped to a sling bag.
Sonos

Size and cost aren’t the only improvements here. The Sonos Move can connect over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, but not both. The Sonos Roam removes that restriction and lets you connect over both protocols simultaneous. When you’re home (or some place else you frequent) it will automatically connect to Wi-Fi, and when you’re on the go it’ll re-pair to your phone.

And naturally, since it’s a Sonos speaker, it supports whole-home audio and can connect to the other Sonos speakers in your home to play music, even when you’re playing audio to the Roam over Bluetooth. It uses “two Class-H amplifiers,” tweeters, and a “custom racetrack”
mid-woofer to produce sound, but we’ll have to give it a listen to know if it’s equal to other speakers in its size category.

A triangular shaped wireless charger.
The Qi Wireless puck attaches magnetically. Sonos

Since it’s a portable speaker, it comes packed with a battery that Sonos says will last “all day.” That amounts to ten hours of audio play time. When you’re not using it, it’ll last ten days before needing a recharge. You can charge it on any QI wireless charging puck, or over USB-C. Sonos plans to sell a Roam-specific wireless charger that attaches magnetically.

When your outside, the environment is the enemy of electronics, and the Roam should stand up to casual use. It’s rated IP67 for dust and water resistance, and Sonos says it can survive in three feet of water for 30 minutes.

The Roam doubles as an Alexa or Google Assistant speaker as well, thanks to built-in mics. And as with other Sonos speakers, it can use those microphones to tune its sound to the room or environment around it. It does introduce one new feature: Sound Swap. Press and hold the the play button and the Roam will find the closest Sonos speaker in your system and pass of music to it.

The Sonos Roam is up for pre-order today and will go on sale April 20th.

A portable whole-home audio speaker

Sonos Roam

The Sonos Roam is the cheapest and most portable speaker from the company yet. It connects over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and gets 10-hours of play time on a single charge. When you’re home, it’ll sync in with the rest of your Sonos Speakers.

Pre-Order Now
READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

PetDroid Boltz Robotic Cat Toy Interactive,Attached with Feathers/Birds/Mouse Toys for Cats/Kitten,Large Capacity Battery/All Floors Available (Grey) (Grey)
524 people were interested in this!

NOYAL Cat Resting Seat Perch Window Hammock Cats Kitty Safety Bed with Durable Heavy Duty Suction Cups Cat Bed Holds Up to 30lbs(Extra 2 Suction Cups)
473 people were interested in this!

Car and Driver INTELLIDASH+ with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 7 Inch IPS Touchscreen Multimedia Player with Bluetooth, Mirror Link, SiriusXM, Google, and Siri Assistant. Dash or Windshield Mounted
359 people were interested in this!

Flic 2 Smart button - Trigger Alexa & Apple HomeKit - Starter kit 3 x Flic 2 buttons + 1 x Flic Hub LR - Smart Home Control - Works with Hue, LIFX, IFTTT, IKEA Trådri, Sonos, Spotify and much more…
268 people were interested in this!

Yamazaki Home Over The Door Hooks - Vertical Hanging Coat Rack, Black
199 people were interested in this!

iFetch Too Interactive Ball Launcher for Dogs – Launches Standard Tennis Balls, Large
181 people were interested in this!

Garmin 010-01862-00 Speak Plus with Amazon Alexa, Black, Pack of 1
179 people were interested in this!

Flic 2 Smart button - Trigger Alexa & Apple HomeKit - 3 x Flic 2 buttons - Smart Home Control - Works with Hue, LIFX, IFTTT, IKEA Trådri, Sonos, Spotify and much more…
159 people were interested in this!

PetSafe ScoopFree Automatic Self Cleaning Hooded Cat Litter Box - Ultra, Top-Entry - Purple or Taupe - Covered 2nd Generation - Includes Disposable Tray with Premium Blue Crystal Litter and Hood
141 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
120 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular