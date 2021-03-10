X
Photoshop Adds Native Apple M1 Mac Support for 1.5X Faster Performance

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Photoshop on an M1 MacBook Pro.
Adobe

Hold on, Photoshop wasn’t already optimized for M1 Macs? The world’s most popular image editing software, which already worked well on Apple Silicon through Rosetta 2 emulation, now runs 1.5X faster on M1 Macs thanks to a native ARM support update. Fire up Adobe Creative Cloud and update to the latest version of Photoshop now.

The performance improvements offered by Photoshop’s latest update are noticeable on Apple Silicon, especially while booting up Photoshop, running intensive tools like “content-aware fill,” and while saving or opening documents. That said, Adobe left some features like “invite to edit cloud documents” and “preset syncing” out of the latest Photoshop build, so you may want to avoid the update if you rely on said features (you could always revert back to the Rosetta 2 build through Creative Cloud).

While the M1 Photoshop update loses out on two new features (which should return though a future update), it also gains a new “super resolution” feature through the Camera Raw plugin. You can use the “super resolution” tool to instantly enhance low-quality images with the help of AI. Adobe says that “super resolution” will eventually arrive on Lightroom and Lightroom Classic.

Along with its M1 update, Adobe is pushing a Photoshop for iPad update that allows you to work on Cloud Documents while offline. The update also includes a “Cloud Documents version history” feature, in case you need to revert back to an older version of the file you’re working on.

Source: Adobe

Recently Popular