The Amazon Music App Will Sell You Band Merch Now for Some Reason

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
1 min read
Person holding up Amazon Music app on smartphone showing band merch options
Amazon

The latest update to the Amazon Music app introduces artist merchandise as an integration for U.S. fans. Any participating band or artist will now have a merch page where you can buy shirts, vinyls, and more directly from the app. Merch is now located side-by-side with an artist’s or band’s songs, music videos, live streams, and albums.

“Fashion is an inseparable part of music and culture, and with the addition of merchandise to the Amazon Music app, we’re making it easier for artists to connect with their fans through our app. It’s long been Amazon Music’s mission to strengthen the connection between artists and fans, and today’s launch furthers that goal by uniting streaming audio, music videos, live streams, podcasts, and now merch under one roof for the first time,” said Sean McMullan, Amazon Music’s Director of Artist Product and Services.

Not every band is on board at this point, but a few of the noteworthy ones that have include Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Metallica, Gwen Stefani, Pentatonix, Queen, Weezer, Lady Gaga, King Princess, Gucci Mane, and Florida Georgia Line. Many are putting up exclusive merch that you won’t be able to purchase at future concerts or anywhere else online. Most of it will be available with Prime shipping for Prime members.

Some of the merch includes hoodies and tees featuring Weezer’s “Flying W” logo; Florida Georgia Line’s new phone cases, t-shirts, totes and more featuring their love of fishing and Florida; a coffee mug, sweatshirt, and notebook for Pentatonix; a collection of sweatshirts, t-shirts, and hoodies sporting Queen Naija’s crown logo; and throwback Metallica t-shirts. 

Source: Amazon

Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek.

Recently Popular