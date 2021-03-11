X
Popular Searches

Vudu’s Streaming Service Arrives on Amazon Fire TV with 4K HDR Support

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A Fire TV running VUDU.
Fandango

When Amazon launched its Fire TV platform in 2014, people on the Vudu forums (yeah, that’s a thing) wondered if Amazon would ever allow Vudu on its streaming devices. Nearly seven years later, Vudu has finally made its way to FireTV, with 4K HDR content and Movies Anywhere support.

NBCUniversal’s Fandango, the movie ticket site, bought Vudu from Walmart in April 2020. Since then, the platform has experienced “double-digit” growth. While the pandemic is largely responsible for this growth, Vudu has an opportunity to lock new customers in with its catalog of 4K HDR content and rotating selection of free, ad-supported movies. Expanding its reach to Fire TV could help Vudu maintain growth in the coming year, and save customers the effort of hacking their Fire TV stick for Vudu.

The news also gives Fire TV users a good reason to stick with Amazon’s platform. Amazon has made a point of adding new content to Fire TV in the last few months, even if that content causes people to drift away from its Prime Video service. The platform recently gained Paramount+ support, plus dozens of free live channels through Xumo, IMDb TV, and Plex.

Along with its arrival on Fire TV, Vudu recently gained support on TiVo, Comcast Infinity Flex, and Xfinity X1 platforms. The streaming service also supports Chromecast, Android TV, Roku, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S systems.

Source: Fandango/Vudu via Variety

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

UST 7-Day Duro LED Portable 310 Lumen Lantern with Lifetime LED Bulbs and Hook for Camping, Hiking, Emergency and Outdoor Survival
591 people were interested in this!

NOYAL Cat Resting Seat Perch Window Hammock Cats Kitty Safety Bed with Durable Heavy Duty Suction Cups Cat Bed Holds Up to 30lbs(Extra 2 Suction Cups)
477 people were interested in this!

Car and Driver INTELLIDASH+ with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 7 Inch IPS Touchscreen Multimedia Player with Bluetooth, Mirror Link, SiriusXM, Google, and Siri Assistant. Dash or Windshield Mounted
421 people were interested in this!

Flic 2 Smart button - Trigger Alexa & Apple HomeKit - Starter kit 3 x Flic 2 buttons + 1 x Flic Hub LR - Smart Home Control - Works with Hue, LIFX, IFTTT, IKEA Trådri, Sonos, Spotify and much more…
280 people were interested in this!

Yamazaki Home Over The Door Hooks - Vertical Hanging Coat Rack, Black
232 people were interested in this!

Garmin 010-01862-00 Speak Plus with Amazon Alexa, Black, Pack of 1
205 people were interested in this!

Flic 2 Smart button - Trigger Alexa & Apple HomeKit - 3 x Flic 2 buttons - Smart Home Control - Works with Hue, LIFX, IFTTT, IKEA Trådri, Sonos, Spotify and much more…
164 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
123 people were interested in this!

Roav VIVA Pro, by Anker, Alexa-Enabled 2-Port USB Car Charger for Navigation and Music Streaming, For Cars with Bluetooth/CarPlay/Android Auto/Aux-In/FM Reception
111 people were interested in this!

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/White, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
108 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular