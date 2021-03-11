X
Popular Searches

Listen to Martian Winds and Lasers in Recordings Taken by Perseverance Rover

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A few of the Martian horizon, with rover wheels just in sight.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

The Perseverance Mars rover landed just about three weeks ago, and believe it or not, NASA is still testing all of its systems. But considering the long journey and millions of dollars spent, caution is probably a prudent measure. But in an exciting turn, NASA released the first audio recordings taken from Perseverance’s “SuperCam,” and you can hear the sound of Martian wind and lasers zapping rocks.

Perseverance left our planet with hardware dubbed the SuperCam. But despite the name, it’s not just a camera. It houses other instruments, like a laser that the rover fires at rocks. The sound the impact makes can help scientists discern information about the physical structure of the targets, “such as its relative hardness or the presence of weathering coatings.”

Admittedly, listening to the sounds of lasers hitting rocks isn’t as exciting as you’d think. It’s mostly a series of rapid clicks. But, alongside that audio recording, NASA also released the first audio samples of Martian wind. If you saw a social post floating around three weeks ago promising to be the first sounds from Mars, that wasn’t really audio recordings from a Mars rover. But this time you’re getting the real deal.

The first clip comes from a point before Perseverance’s mast fully extended. The microphone is on the mast, which led to muffled audio, akin to a seashell effect. But the second recording occurred after deploying the mast, and you get the unmuffled audio. Listen closely, and you can even hear the rover in the background.

All three recordings are free to listen to on NASA’s SoundCloud, and you should go check it out now.

via Gizmodo

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

UST 7-Day Duro LED Portable 310 Lumen Lantern with Lifetime LED Bulbs and Hook for Camping, Hiking, Emergency and Outdoor Survival
605 people were interested in this!

Car and Driver INTELLIDASH+ with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 7 Inch IPS Touchscreen Multimedia Player with Bluetooth, Mirror Link, SiriusXM, Google, and Siri Assistant. Dash or Windshield Mounted
428 people were interested in this!

Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set, 24 pcs Non-stick Silicone Cooking Kitchen Utensils Spatula Set with Holder, Woodle Handle Heat Resistant Silicone Kitchen Gadgets Utensil Set(Dark Blue)
303 people were interested in this!

NOYAL Cat Resting Seat Perch Window Hammock Cats Kitty Safety Bed with Durable Heavy Duty Suction Cups Cat Bed Holds Up to 30lbs(Extra 2 Suction Cups)
283 people were interested in this!

Yamazaki Home Over The Door Hooks - Vertical Hanging Coat Rack, Black
235 people were interested in this!

Garmin 010-01862-00 Speak Plus with Amazon Alexa, Black, Pack of 1
210 people were interested in this!

Flic 2 Smart button - Trigger Alexa & Apple HomeKit - Starter kit 3 x Flic 2 buttons + 1 x Flic Hub LR - Smart Home Control - Works with Hue, LIFX, IFTTT, IKEA Trådri, Sonos, Spotify and much more…
181 people were interested in this!

Flic 2 Smart button - Trigger Alexa & Apple HomeKit - 3 x Flic 2 buttons - Smart Home Control - Works with Hue, LIFX, IFTTT, IKEA Trådri, Sonos, Spotify and much more…
139 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
130 people were interested in this!

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/White, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
114 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular