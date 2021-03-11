Roku’s First Original Series, ‘CYPHER,’ Premieres on March 19

Roku just announced its first original (and non-Quibi) scripted series, CYPHER, which will debut exclusively on The Roku Channel on March 19. The thrilling action show consists of seven one-hour episodes, and will be available to viewers of The Roku Channel in the United States and Canada, completely free or charge.

CYPHER follows top FBI cryptanalyst Will Scott as he’s enlisted to help crack a coded document, soon revealed to be a hit list. Once he decodes it, he becomes one of the targets and will have to infiltrate an underground ring of hackers, hit men, and other FBI agents as he works to save the other targets. It also stars Mary Helen Schmidt, Jaclyn Hales, Brian Krause, John J. Jordan, Evo Mauro, and Lauren Gravitt. The show’s executive producer is Tamer Mortada, and is written and directed by Majdi Smiri.

“As The Roku Channel continues to grow, we’re constantly looking for ways to elevate the streaming experience for our viewers and get them to great entertainment easily and for free,” said Roku VP of Engagement Growth Marketing Sweta Patel. “Because of The Roku Channel’s incredible reach, CYPHER has the ability to be streamed by millions of engaged viewers. We are excited to license this content exclusively for our U.S. and Canadian audiences and premiere it on The Roku Channel.”

The Roku Channel features over 40,000 free movies and programs, along with over 165 free live linear TV channels, and is ad-supported. In Q4 of 2020, The Roku Channel saw exponential growth, reaching an estimated 63 million people.