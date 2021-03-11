X
Popular Searches

Netflix is Testing Warnings to Cut Back on Account Sharing

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
The Netflix logo on an iPhone
XanderSt

One of the age-old methods to keep up with the giant variety of streaming services is account sharing. You’re only supposed to share accounts within your household. But if we’re being honest, plenty of people share with friends, neighbors, and a cool dude they met once. Now Netflix is testing messages to cut back on sharing outside your household. Get ready to verify.

As first spotted by The Streamable, the message comes with a stern warning and a request to verify your identity. The prompt reads: “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.” It asks for a verification code from the account owner, sent via email or text. If you don’t verify, Netflix will ask you to create a new account.

It’s not a true surprise. Netflix’s terms of use state that content on the site is “for your personal and non-commercial use only and may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.” The exact definition of a household isn’t clear. It could mean only those physically living in your home, or Netflix may allow children away at college. The company doesn’t say. The message people are seeing, however, states “if you don’t live with the owner of this account…” so that’s not a good sign for children out of the home.

Clarity on the subject would be nice, and for now, the test seems to be limited in nature. We can only find a few Tweets corroborating the message, though Netflix did confirm the test in a statement to The Verge. As it stands, if you’re borrowing Netflix from a friend in another city, that might come to an end soon.

via The Streamable

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

UST 7-Day Duro LED Portable 310 Lumen Lantern with Lifetime LED Bulbs and Hook for Camping, Hiking, Emergency and Outdoor Survival
605 people were interested in this!

Car and Driver INTELLIDASH+ with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 7 Inch IPS Touchscreen Multimedia Player with Bluetooth, Mirror Link, SiriusXM, Google, and Siri Assistant. Dash or Windshield Mounted
428 people were interested in this!

Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set, 24 pcs Non-stick Silicone Cooking Kitchen Utensils Spatula Set with Holder, Woodle Handle Heat Resistant Silicone Kitchen Gadgets Utensil Set(Dark Blue)
303 people were interested in this!

NOYAL Cat Resting Seat Perch Window Hammock Cats Kitty Safety Bed with Durable Heavy Duty Suction Cups Cat Bed Holds Up to 30lbs(Extra 2 Suction Cups)
283 people were interested in this!

Yamazaki Home Over The Door Hooks - Vertical Hanging Coat Rack, Black
235 people were interested in this!

Garmin 010-01862-00 Speak Plus with Amazon Alexa, Black, Pack of 1
210 people were interested in this!

Flic 2 Smart button - Trigger Alexa & Apple HomeKit - Starter kit 3 x Flic 2 buttons + 1 x Flic Hub LR - Smart Home Control - Works with Hue, LIFX, IFTTT, IKEA Trådri, Sonos, Spotify and much more…
181 people were interested in this!

Flic 2 Smart button - Trigger Alexa & Apple HomeKit - 3 x Flic 2 buttons - Smart Home Control - Works with Hue, LIFX, IFTTT, IKEA Trådri, Sonos, Spotify and much more…
139 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
130 people were interested in this!

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/White, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
114 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular