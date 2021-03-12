X
Popular Searches

dbrand’s Limited Edition Robot Camo Skins Make a Second Run for All Your Money

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
An iPhone, Samsung Phone, Pixel, and Nintendo Switch controller covered in Robot Camo skins.
dbrand

Smartphone aesthetics can be so dull. Usually, they come in black, and if you’re lucky, maybe there’s a silver, red color. That’s where dbrand’s skins and cases come in, sporting artwork no smartphone company would dare try. Best of all, dbrand just dropped a second limited run of Robot Camo, empowering your phone to announce “welcome robot overlords, please don’t kill me.” Get one, seriously.

If you haven’t seen dbrand’s robot camo before, we’ll let the pictures do most of the talking. Imagine your average camo print. Now stop, because that’s boring and old. Replace all that color with swaths of black and white robot heads, parts, ships, and the skulls and screaming spirits of the robot overlords’ victims.

An Xbox Series X covered in Robot Camo skin
dbrand

What can we say, dbrand is nothing if not bold in its choices, whether that’s the designs it sells or the company’s marketing and brand spirit. If you visit dbrand, get ready to be insulted at least 4.3 times, so put on your thick skin. Then choose between skins and grippy cases.

You can get Robot Camo dbrand skins for laptops, gaming consoles, headphones, smartphones, and even a portable power bank. As long as your phone is recent and from a popular manufacturer, like Apple, Google, OnePlus, or Samsung, then you can probably get a skin. Surprisingly, even the Microsoft Surface Duo made the cutoff. All three major consoles made the cut, as did Dell and Lenovo laptops. And if it’s an Apple product of any kind, you can probably skin it.

A Rubik's Cube-style puzzle covered in dbrand's Robot Camo skin.
dbrand

If you prefer a little protection for your smartphone, You can buy Robot Camo skins for dbrand’s cases as well. At least if you have a smartphone from Apple, Google, OnePlus, or Samsung. Anything else, and you’re out of luck. You buy the skin for the case style, and if you don’t already have dbrand’s case, grab that too.

With every purchase, you can pick up  Robot Camo skinned cube (in the style of a Rubik’s Cube), and a Robot Camo microfiber cloth. This is a limited edition release, too, so buy it now while you can. All you’ll have is your own tears to console you if you wait too long.

 

Skins and Cases

Robot Camo

When your phone, laptop, or gaming console really needs to say, “we know the robots will win, let’s hide.” Robot Camo is uniquely cut for every device, so no two instances should be exactly alike.


Buy Now

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

UST 7-Day Duro LED Portable 310 Lumen Lantern with Lifetime LED Bulbs and Hook for Camping, Hiking, Emergency and Outdoor Survival
642 people were interested in this!

Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set, 24 pcs Non-stick Silicone Cooking Kitchen Utensils Spatula Set with Holder, Woodle Handle Heat Resistant Silicone Kitchen Gadgets Utensil Set(Dark Blue)
497 people were interested in this!

Car and Driver INTELLIDASH+ with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 7 Inch IPS Touchscreen Multimedia Player with Bluetooth, Mirror Link, SiriusXM, Google, and Siri Assistant. Dash or Windshield Mounted
425 people were interested in this!

Yamazaki Home Over The Door Hooks - Vertical Hanging Coat Rack, Black
243 people were interested in this!

Garmin 010-01862-00 Speak Plus with Amazon Alexa, Black, Pack of 1
205 people were interested in this!

VIVO Freestanding Dual Computer Monitor Mount, Fully Adjustable VESA Stand with Base for Two (2) Ultra Wide Screens up to 38" (STAND-V102AF)
167 people were interested in this!

Jarvis Monitor Mounting Arm - Fits up to 32" Computer Displays (Dual, Black)
130 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
123 people were interested in this!

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/White, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
120 people were interested in this!

NOYAL Cat Resting Seat Perch Window Hammock Cats Kitty Safety Bed with Durable Heavy Duty Suction Cups Cat Bed Holds Up to 30lbs(Extra 2 Suction Cups)
112 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular