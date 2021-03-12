Disney World’s New Pass is a Digital MagicBand You Don’t Have to Wear

Disney is always going above and beyond to make any Disney-related experience seamless and more enjoyable. Soon, its new Disney MagicMobile service will roll out and give park visitors a digital alternative to the colorful MagicBand, allowing for an easier and more seamless park experience.

And just like the MagicBand, the digital pass allows guests access to the same features, like theme park entry. You’ll use it the same way, as well; simply hold up your smart device to the designated access point. The Disney MagicMobile pass can be created by guests within the My Disney Experience app, which guests can then add to their smart device’s digital wallet. The feature will be “launching in phases starting later this year,” according to Avery Maehrer, Manager of Communications for Walt Disney World Resort, starting first with Apple devices.

The traditional MagicBand option is still available to those who prefer it, of course, and you can even choose to alternate between the two if you want. Disney also plans to make additional designs and colors available for MagicBands, featuring beloved Disney characters.

Disney notes that the current digital room key feature will remain available through the My Disney Experience app. That app will continue to offer an online check-in service and act as the door key for their Disney Resort hotel room, though guests will still have the option to pick up a physical key at the front desk.