Disney+ Price Hike Goes Into Effect March 26, So Grab Your Wallet

Disney+ just announced when its first price increase will go into effect: March 26. We knew the $1 hike was coming, as Disney made it known just after introducing all of the exciting new Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar series coming to the streaming service in the following months.

Now, the base subscription option will cost $7.99 per month (or $79.99 per year). Likewise, the ad-supported Disney bundle with Hulu option will increase to $13.99 per month, and the same plan with no ads will run $19.99 per month. Current customers will see this reflected on their first bill after March 26. If you’re looking to save a few bucks on the subscription, locking in a one-year deal before the change goes into effect will save you $10.

The price increase is a way to help Disney fund this new slate of programming, which totals dozens of thrilling new projects. Many of these series are known for their ultra-high production value—from costumes to CGI—so the hike is a way to help Disney recoup its costs here. But with shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki on the horizon, along with new original Disney movies and content from Pixar and National Geographic, an extra dollar a month seems well worth the cost.