Forget IMAX, Let’s Watch ‘Tenet’ On a Game Boy

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo of WULFF DEN's five 'Tenet' GBA Video carts.
WULFF DEN

Some say that a good movie is best enjoyed at the theater, high up on the silver screen with a large audience and even larger loudspeakers. They’re wrong—at least when it comes to Christopher Nolan’s latest movie, Tenet. In a new video, boy-genius YouTuber WULFF DEN dumps Tenet on five Game Boy Advanced cartridges, giving IMAX a run for its money.

Game Boy Advanced Video was a short-lived format that put kids’ shows like Spongebob and Dragon Ball on the GBA. The videos were heavily compressed to fit on a standard Game Boy cartridge, and while they were watchable, they absolutely looked like crap. Tenet on the Game Boy is no different. WULFF DEN had to heavily compress the 2.5-hour long movie, bringing it down to a 192 x 183 resolution with a 6Hz refresh rate. And even then, the movie didn’t fit on one cartridge. It’s split between five cartridges, each with a unique (and official looking) label.

Buy why Tenet? Late last year, Christopher Nolan rallied against WarnerMedia, who wanted to put Tenet in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously because of the pandemic. The below quote comes from Nolan, who insisted that people watch Tenet at a movie theater and not in the comfort of their home:

Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service.

Nolan’s outrage over the dual release of Tenet created a bit of a meme. People began watching the movie on outrageous terrible media, like the MacBook Pro Touch Bar or a baby monitor. But putting Tenet on the Game Boy Advance takes things a step further. It’s a monumental feat, and everyone should have the chance to experience it.

Want to watch movies on your Game Boy Advance? WULFF DEN provides some good instructions in his YouTube video, and even provides some resources for the Tenet project on his Twitter. You can also check out Sterophonick’s “Convert YouTube Videos to Game Boy Advance ROMs” guide, which WULFF DEN followed to put Tenet on GBA carts.

Source: WULFF DEN via The Verge

