X
Popular Searches

Canoo’s Bubbly Electric Pickup Is a Workbench-Toting Subscription Vehicle

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 2 min read
An electric pickup with a bubble-shaped cab.
Canoo

Tesla already announced the Cybertruck, but though it fits all the criteria of an electric pickup, it’s large and divisive. Now Canoo, a startup working on subscription-based vehicles, is showing off its take on an electric pickup. And while it’s bound to be divisive due to its bubbly book, it’s hard not to appreciate how functional it is.

And yes, the front bubble looks very odd. But hear us out; it’s actually useful. Inside the cab, the driver sits further back away from the front of the truck. In theory, that leaves you more protected if you’re in a crash. But it also adds extra storage room. You can stick a chest full of tools where the “dash” usually would be.

The front of the Canoo Pickup, with a fold-out workbench.
Canoo

Step outside the truck, and the front bubble becomes just as functional. The “grill” area opens up to reveal a “frunk” storage spot. But even better, it folds out into a workbench, complete with outlets for all your tools. It’s truly a work bubble.

That’s not the only area where Canoo innovated. The bed extends so you can haul more stuff. The doors fold out, and the floor slides out to give change from a six foot bed to eight feet. Canoo designed the system to keep the taillights and the lice cense plate visible even with the bed extended. The sides of the bed open to flaps, too, giving you easy access and that much more space to stack things. The rim of the bed houses LEDs for extra lighting as well.

The back of a pickup with an extended bed
Canoo

Underneath the side flaps, you’ll find a slide-out step that doubles as yet another storage spot. Seriously, despite its small size (at just 184 inches long), it stows and stores a ton of cargo. Canoo says you’ll get 200 miles on a single charge, and you can get 80% back in just 28 minutes. 

Fold-out flaps on the side of a pickup bed.
Canoo

The pickup has quite a few modular options as well. You can go with a sparse system that relies on your phone for all the infotainment duties or opt for a complete infotainment system. You can add or roof rack or a full camper enclosure to the bed. And other options will be available, too.

A Pickup with an included camper section.
Canoo

What we don’t know yet, is exact pricing and release date. The company plans to deliver sometime in 2023, with pre-orders opening in Q1 2021. Canoo doesn’t plan to sell its vehicles traditionally. Instead, it’s touting a subscription service. If that sounds like a lease to you, it’s not quite the same. For one, Canoo’s subscription comes with maintenance and charging. And for another, you can stop the subscription and pick it back up later, though you’ll presumably return the truck while you’re paused. Leases are all or nothing, without maintenance, until the very end.

Until we know pricing, though, and the terms of the subscription, it’s hard to say if the Canoo Pickup will pan out as a good deal. But we can dream about a pickup with a built-in workbench. We can dream.

Source: Canoo

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set, 24 pcs Non-stick Silicone Cooking Kitchen Utensils Spatula Set with Holder, Woodle Handle Heat Resistant Silicone Kitchen Gadgets Utensil Set(Dark Blue)
595 people were interested in this!

UST 7-Day Duro LED Portable 310 Lumen Lantern with Lifetime LED Bulbs and Hook for Camping, Hiking, Emergency and Outdoor Survival
389 people were interested in this!

Essential Oil Diffuser, Anjou 500ml BPA Free Cool Mist Humidifier Gradient Baby Blue Aromatherapy Diffuser with 7 Color Changing Night for 12hrs of Continuous Quiet Diffuser Aroma (Blue) (AJ-AD012)
311 people were interested in this!

INNOVA 6100P SRS ABS OBD2 Scanner Live Data, Car Code Reader Diagnostic Scan Tool with Battery Alternator Test/Service Light Reset/Repair Solutions 2 APP/Lighted Connector
274 people were interested in this!

VIVO Freestanding Dual Computer Monitor Mount, Fully Adjustable VESA Stand with Base for Two (2) Ultra Wide Screens up to 38" (STAND-V102AF)
195 people were interested in this!

OBD2 Scanner & WiFi Car Code Reader – Clears Check Engine Lights Instantly – Diagnose 3000 Car Codes - Wireless Car Diagnostic Scanner – Auto Scanner for 1996+ Vehicles (iOS & Android Devices Only)
165 people were interested in this!

LAUNCH Creader Professional CRP129i Scan Tool Engine ABS SRS Transmission Car Scanner Code Reader with Oil/EPB/TPMS/SAS Reset OBD2 Scanner 5” Touch Screen Auto Scanner for All Cars
161 people were interested in this!

Jarvis Monitor Mounting Arm - Fits up to 32" Computer Displays (Dual, Black)
154 people were interested in this!

BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool for iPhone & Android
150 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
122 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular