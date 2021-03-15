AirPods Max Battery Drain Issue Fixed With New Firmware Update

On March 9th, Apple quietly pushed an AirPods Max firmware update to fix the headphones’ frustrating battery drain issue. While Apple is yet to acknowledge that the battery drain issue exists, user reports on Twitter and a test by the Review Geek staff confirms that updated AirPods Max no longer lose their charge while sitting in the Smart Case.

AirPods Max, which don’t have a power button, enter a low power mode to preserve battery while resting in their Smart Case. But according to Apple Support documentation, it takes 18 hours of non-use for the AirPods Max to enter an “ultra-low” power mode, which disables Bluetooth and Find My communications—two of the AirPods Max’s most power-hungry features.

First reported by 9to5Mac, the 3C39 firmware update appears to force AirPods Max into ultra-low power mode after just 30 minutes in their smart case. That’s a lot faster than the original 18-hour wait time! AirPods Max users who experienced significant battery drain while charging or using the headphones also report that their problems are resolved, a sign that the 3C39 update may include some bug fixes on top of the improved ultra-low power mode.

AirPods Max battery usage in the Smart Case before and after the latest firmware update. I think they’ve fixed it. pic.twitter.com/upFLBw85Oq — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) March 12, 2021

Your AirPods Max should automatically update to the 3C39 firmware when connected to a charger and in the same room as your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. To check your AirPods Max firmware version, open your iPhone’s Settings, go to the Bluetooth menu, find your AirPods Max in the list of devices, and press the “i” icon. If you don’t have the 3C39 firmware yet, try listening to music on the headphones for a few minutes and connecting them to their charger.

Back in February, we suggested that people avoid buying AirPods Max until Apple resolve the headphones’ battery drain problems. Now, thanks to the 3C39 firmware update, we can confidently recommend Apple’s premium headphones to people who want a premium listening experience (and don’t mind the $550 price tag).

Source: Apple via 9to5Mac