X
Popular Searches

AirPods Max Battery Drain Issue Fixed With New Firmware Update

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
AirPods Max with a full battery icon.
Apple

On March 9th, Apple quietly pushed an AirPods Max firmware update to fix the headphones’ frustrating battery drain issue. While Apple is yet to acknowledge that the battery drain issue exists, user reports on Twitter and a test by the Review Geek staff confirms that updated AirPods Max no longer lose their charge while sitting in the Smart Case.

AirPods Max, which don’t have a power button, enter a low power mode to preserve battery while resting in their Smart Case. But according to Apple Support documentation, it takes 18 hours of non-use for the AirPods Max to enter an “ultra-low” power mode, which disables Bluetooth and Find My communications—two of the AirPods Max’s most power-hungry features.

RELATEDAirPods Max Review: Premium Price for a Premium Experience

First reported by 9to5Mac, the 3C39 firmware update appears to force AirPods Max into ultra-low power mode after just 30 minutes in their smart case. That’s a lot faster than the original 18-hour wait time! AirPods Max users who experienced significant battery drain while charging or using the headphones also report that their problems are resolved, a sign that the 3C39 update may include some bug fixes on top of the improved ultra-low power mode.

Your AirPods Max should automatically update to the 3C39 firmware when connected to a charger and in the same room as your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. To check your AirPods Max firmware version, open your iPhone’s Settings, go to the Bluetooth menu, find your AirPods Max in the list of devices, and press the “i” icon. If you don’t have the 3C39 firmware yet, try listening to music on the headphones for a few minutes and connecting them to their charger.

Back in February, we suggested that people avoid buying AirPods Max until Apple resolve the headphones’ battery drain problems. Now, thanks to the 3C39 firmware update, we can confidently recommend Apple’s premium headphones to people who want a premium listening experience (and don’t mind the $550 price tag).

Source: Apple via 9to5Mac

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

INNOVA 6100P SRS ABS OBD2 Scanner Live Data, Car Code Reader Diagnostic Scan Tool with Battery Alternator Test/Service Light Reset/Repair Solutions 2 APP/Lighted Connector
750 people were interested in this!

LAUNCH Creader Professional CRP129i Scan Tool Engine ABS SRS Transmission Car Scanner Code Reader with Oil/EPB/TPMS/SAS Reset OBD2 Scanner 5” Touch Screen Auto Scanner for All Cars
483 people were interested in this!

OBD2 Scanner & WiFi Car Code Reader – Clears Check Engine Lights Instantly – Diagnose 3000 Car Codes - Wireless Car Diagnostic Scanner – Auto Scanner for 1996+ Vehicles (iOS & Android Devices Only)
464 people were interested in this!

BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool for iPhone & Android
420 people were interested in this!

Essential Oil Diffuser, Anjou 500ml BPA Free Cool Mist Humidifier Gradient Baby Blue Aromatherapy Diffuser with 7 Color Changing Night for 12hrs of Continuous Quiet Diffuser Aroma (Blue) (AJ-AD012)
359 people were interested in this!

FIXD OBD2 Professional Bluetooth Scan Tool & Code Reader for iPhone and Android
272 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
144 people were interested in this!

Meow Mix Meow Remix “Legendary Jingles” Album (Vinyl)
130 people were interested in this!

Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set, 24 pcs Non-stick Silicone Cooking Kitchen Utensils Spatula Set with Holder, Woodle Handle Heat Resistant Silicone Kitchen Gadgets Utensil Set(Dark Blue)
112 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
77 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular