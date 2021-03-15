OnePlus 9 Might Pick Up Absurdly Fast 50-Watt Wireless Charging

It’s nice not to fiddle with a cord, but a wireless charger is always slower than a cable. But OnePlus may want to close that gap even more than it already has with its next phone series. According to leaks, the OnePlus 9 may support 50-Watt wireless charging, far above the average 15 watts most smartphones support.

The leak doesn’t seem entirely implausible. The OnePlus 8 Pro supports 30 W wireless charging, double what more “fast wireless charging” phones can handle. But getting there meant buying an optional $70 wireless charging stand. And as our review noted, that came with a few inconveniences.

For one, the stand is bulky due to the necessary fans to keep the charger from overheating your device. And for another, it uses an integrated cable that’s just three feet long. That limits where you can place the stand. In our testing, it worked well enough, but over time we’ve noticed that it doesn’t always work correctly.

On more than one occasion, we’ve put an OnePlus 8 Pro on the wireless charger at night and saw the blue charging signal. But upon waking up in the morning, it didn’t charge at all, and the stand emitted a red blinking light. Something kicked in to protect the phone, which is good. But it’s never been clear what the problem is, and starting the day with a nearly-dead phone isn’t great.

Still, technology marches on, and it’s possible OnePlus improved on its original design. According to a report from the folks at Pricebaba and leaker Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus may step up to 50 W wireless charging. It seems likely you’ll have to buy a separate stand to get the benefit.

But OnePlus hasn’t confirmed any of this information yet. Until it does nothing, everything is subject to change. The company might intend to release the feature now and change its mind before release. Or it may step it down to slower speeds, which may be inline with another leak that claimed the OnePlus 9 would max out at 45 W wireless charging. Even that’s a significant upgrade.

We’ll find out the details when the company announces the OnePlus 9 series on March 23.