Apple’s Original HomePod is Dead, Long Live HomePod Mini

Four years after its launch, Apple has officially discontinued the full-sized HomePod. Despite its stellar sound quality and HomeKit integration, the $350 HomePod (now $299) failed to meet Apple’s sales goals due to its high price, limited streaming service support, and incompatibility with most smarthome devices. Apple is now focusing on the smaller, $99 HomePod Mini, which came out at the tail end of 2020.

The original HomePod launched in 2018 to compete with Alexa and Google Assistant speakers. Critics praised the speaker for its incredible sound quality and “adaptive acoustics” feature, which automatically changes the speaker’s EQ profile to match the acoustics of the room it’s playing in. Much like Apple’s discontinued iPod Hi-Fi, the full-sized HomePod could maintain a lasting legacy among fans thanks to its sound quality, design, and branding.

While it doesn’t offer the same sound quality as the full-sized HomePod, the new HomePod Mini received universal praise at the time of its release and is a popular item among Apple fans. Its soft design and built-in touchscreen display look great in any room, and its use of Siri, HomeKit, and Handoff features ensure a full HomePod experience at a much lower price.

Apple has stopped manufacturing the HomePod, though the company is still selling the device while supplies last. Space Gray HomePods are already sold out on the Apple Store, so if you want one, you’ll have to settle for the White colorway. Apple will continue to support original HomePods for the foreseeable future through software updates and Apple Care plans.



