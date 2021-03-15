X
Popular Searches

The Eyes Have It: Scientists Can Spot Deepfakes with a New AI Tool

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Deepfake portraits with cornea analysis results underneath
Shu Hu/Yuezan Li/Siwei Lyu, University of Buffalo

Thanks to a new AI tool created by computer scientists at the University of Buffalo, we can now spot portrait-style deepfakes with 94% accuracy. How does the tool do this? By analyzing the patterns of light reflection seen on each of the photographed person’s corneas, which should look the same, not different.

Corneas have a mirror-like surface that should have a similar reflection shape on them caused by the lighting of the room or area they’re in. In real photos, the eyes will always have a near-identical reflection pattern. However, deepfake images—which are created by generative adversarial networks (GANs)—usually fail to accurately synthesize the resemblance and instead generate unique and inconsistent reflections on each cornea, sometimes even with mismatched locations.

The AI tool, then, maps out the face, scans the eyes, and analyzes the reflection in each eye. It then generates a similarity metric score that determines the likelihood of the image being an actual deepfake. The lower the score, the higher the possibility an image is a deepfake. The tool proved effective when scanning deepfakes on This Person Does Not Exist, a website filled with images of fake people using the StyleGAN2 architecture. 

However, the scientists that created the tool did note it has some limitations, the primary of which is that it relies on there being a reflected light source visible in both eyes. If someone is winking or blinking, it likely won’t work; nor will it if the subject is partially turned and not looking directly at the camera, as it’s only proved successful on portrait images. Additionally, anyone proficient enough in Photoshop may be able to edit out these inconsistencies, which would likely render the AI tool useless.

Despite these limitations, the tool still marks a big step forward for this type of technology. It won’t bust sophisticated deepfakes any time soon, but it can spot simpler ones and lay the foundation for more powerful detection technology in the future to go alongside our current capabilities to detect audio and video deepfakes.

via The Next Web

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

INNOVA 6100P SRS ABS OBD2 Scanner Live Data, Car Code Reader Diagnostic Scan Tool with Battery Alternator Test/Service Light Reset/Repair Solutions 2 APP/Lighted Connector
751 people were interested in this!

LAUNCH Creader Professional CRP129i Scan Tool Engine ABS SRS Transmission Car Scanner Code Reader with Oil/EPB/TPMS/SAS Reset OBD2 Scanner 5” Touch Screen Auto Scanner for All Cars
485 people were interested in this!

OBD2 Scanner & WiFi Car Code Reader – Clears Check Engine Lights Instantly – Diagnose 3000 Car Codes - Wireless Car Diagnostic Scanner – Auto Scanner for 1996+ Vehicles (iOS & Android Devices Only)
465 people were interested in this!

BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool for iPhone & Android
421 people were interested in this!

Essential Oil Diffuser, Anjou 500ml BPA Free Cool Mist Humidifier Gradient Baby Blue Aromatherapy Diffuser with 7 Color Changing Night for 12hrs of Continuous Quiet Diffuser Aroma (Blue) (AJ-AD012)
359 people were interested in this!

FIXD OBD2 Professional Bluetooth Scan Tool & Code Reader for iPhone and Android
275 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
143 people were interested in this!

Meow Mix Meow Remix “Legendary Jingles” Album (Vinyl)
130 people were interested in this!

Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set, 24 pcs Non-stick Silicone Cooking Kitchen Utensils Spatula Set with Holder, Woodle Handle Heat Resistant Silicone Kitchen Gadgets Utensil Set(Dark Blue)
108 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
78 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular