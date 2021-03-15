X
Popular Searches

Of Course NVIDIA’s Attempt to Limit Cryptocurrency Mining Immediately Failed

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card, seen from above.
NVIDIA

Last February, NVIDIA announced it would purposely make the RTX 3060 graphics card terrible at cryptocurrency mining. The hope was to push miners away from buying up all the graphics cards and drive prices. Less than a month later, it’s possible to unlock the RTX 3060’s mining capabilities. The only surprise is that the necessary drivers came directly from NVIDIA.

The idea seemed like a good one at the time. Cryptocurrency mining calls for powerful GPUs, which in turn leads to higher graphic card prices. Supply and demand does that, and gamers suffer. By making the RTX 3060 bad at mining, miners might turn towards NVIDIA’s Cryptocurrency Mining Processor instead, and “everyone wins.”

Nvidia even seemed confident that it wouldn’t be easy to bypass the restriction. The company’s head of communications explained, “[i]t’s not just a driver thing. There is a secure handshake between the driver, the RTX 3060 silicon, and the BIOS (firmware) that prevents removal of the hash rate limiter.” And yet, despite that promise, a single driver bypasses the restriction.

As reported by PCWatch and confirmed by ComputerBase, NVIDIA’s own beta drivers unlock the RTX 3060’s full capabilities without any need to update the Bios. It’s probably a mistake on NVIDIA’s end, as the company seemed dead set on limiting mining. The beta doesn’t mention the feature and is instead intended for developers to test Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) performance.

The cat’s out of the bag now, though, and even if NVIDIA corrects the issue before releasing full drivers, it’s unlikely that anyone determined to break past the mining block will be deterred. All in all, it’s a good day for miners and a bad day for gamers.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

INNOVA 6100P SRS ABS OBD2 Scanner Live Data, Car Code Reader Diagnostic Scan Tool with Battery Alternator Test/Service Light Reset/Repair Solutions 2 APP/Lighted Connector
751 people were interested in this!

LAUNCH Creader Professional CRP129i Scan Tool Engine ABS SRS Transmission Car Scanner Code Reader with Oil/EPB/TPMS/SAS Reset OBD2 Scanner 5” Touch Screen Auto Scanner for All Cars
485 people were interested in this!

OBD2 Scanner & WiFi Car Code Reader – Clears Check Engine Lights Instantly – Diagnose 3000 Car Codes - Wireless Car Diagnostic Scanner – Auto Scanner for 1996+ Vehicles (iOS & Android Devices Only)
465 people were interested in this!

BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool for iPhone & Android
421 people were interested in this!

Essential Oil Diffuser, Anjou 500ml BPA Free Cool Mist Humidifier Gradient Baby Blue Aromatherapy Diffuser with 7 Color Changing Night for 12hrs of Continuous Quiet Diffuser Aroma (Blue) (AJ-AD012)
359 people were interested in this!

FIXD OBD2 Professional Bluetooth Scan Tool & Code Reader for iPhone and Android
275 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
143 people were interested in this!

Meow Mix Meow Remix “Legendary Jingles” Album (Vinyl)
130 people were interested in this!

Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set, 24 pcs Non-stick Silicone Cooking Kitchen Utensils Spatula Set with Holder, Woodle Handle Heat Resistant Silicone Kitchen Gadgets Utensil Set(Dark Blue)
108 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
78 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular