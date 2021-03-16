X
Popular Searches

GoPro’s New “Quik” App Brings All Your Photos and Video Together in a Mural

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
The GoPro Quick App on a phone, editing speed of a video.
GoPro

GoPro is well known for its tiny action cameras that go where you do. And while it has companion apps for those cameras that even let you edit your videos and pictures on the fly, the apps didn’t do much good without a GoPro. Now that’s changing with GoPro’s updated “Quik” app, a media collecting app that curates and edits all your photos and videos in one place.

As with GoPro’s previous app, you can edit videos and pictures in the Quik App. But you’re not just limited to GoPro-taken content anymore. You can import photos and video from your smartphone, your DSLR, or anywhere else. Quik comes with the usual editing tools, like the option to change video speed and apply filters. It even comes with royalty-free GoPro-created songs to add to your videos. Quik can even auto-sync your edits to the beat of the music.

But the most prominent feature that sets apart the new app is Murals. Think of it as a media collection suite for all your photos and videos. You import your content into Quik using the share functions on both iOS and Android. Take a picture or video you like, and choose the share option. Then pick Quik as the destination.

Imported content will go Murals, the first thing you’ll see when you open the Quik app. You can customize Murals with categories, like friends, vacations, pets, and family. When you want to find an old photo from a particular event, categories could make it easy to find. It doesn’t have to be traditional photos either; you could create a category for screenshots. 

Quik will have a few pay features, including one it will introduce later this year: cloud backup. But many of the features are free for everyone to use, including the Mural. Quik is out today on both Android and iOS, and you can visit GoPro’s custom site to get straight to the app for your smartphone.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

INNOVA 6100P SRS ABS OBD2 Scanner Live Data, Car Code Reader Diagnostic Scan Tool with Battery Alternator Test/Service Light Reset/Repair Solutions 2 APP/Lighted Connector
756 people were interested in this!

LAUNCH Creader Professional CRP129i Scan Tool Engine ABS SRS Transmission Car Scanner Code Reader with Oil/EPB/TPMS/SAS Reset OBD2 Scanner 5” Touch Screen Auto Scanner for All Cars
485 people were interested in this!

OBD2 Scanner & WiFi Car Code Reader – Clears Check Engine Lights Instantly – Diagnose 3000 Car Codes - Wireless Car Diagnostic Scanner – Auto Scanner for 1996+ Vehicles (iOS & Android Devices Only)
461 people were interested in this!

BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool for iPhone & Android
416 people were interested in this!

Portzon Set of 2 Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights, Anti-slip, Anti-roll , 2-Pound , Blue
317 people were interested in this!

FIXD OBD2 Professional Bluetooth Scan Tool & Code Reader for iPhone and Android
275 people were interested in this!

Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna - Support 4K 1080p and All Older TV's - Indoor Smart Switch Amplifier Signal Booster - Coax HDTV Cable/AC Adapter
222 people were interested in this!

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Basic Kit (8GB RAM)
210 people were interested in this!

Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote
158 people were interested in this!

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device | 2020 release
146 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular