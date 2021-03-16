GoPro’s New “Quik” App Brings All Your Photos and Video Together in a Mural

GoPro is well known for its tiny action cameras that go where you do. And while it has companion apps for those cameras that even let you edit your videos and pictures on the fly, the apps didn’t do much good without a GoPro. Now that’s changing with GoPro’s updated “Quik” app, a media collecting app that curates and edits all your photos and videos in one place.

As with GoPro’s previous app, you can edit videos and pictures in the Quik App. But you’re not just limited to GoPro-taken content anymore. You can import photos and video from your smartphone, your DSLR, or anywhere else. Quik comes with the usual editing tools, like the option to change video speed and apply filters. It even comes with royalty-free GoPro-created songs to add to your videos. Quik can even auto-sync your edits to the beat of the music.

But the most prominent feature that sets apart the new app is Murals. Think of it as a media collection suite for all your photos and videos. You import your content into Quik using the share functions on both iOS and Android. Take a picture or video you like, and choose the share option. Then pick Quik as the destination.

Imported content will go Murals, the first thing you’ll see when you open the Quik app. You can customize Murals with categories, like friends, vacations, pets, and family. When you want to find an old photo from a particular event, categories could make it easy to find. It doesn’t have to be traditional photos either; you could create a category for screenshots.

Quik will have a few pay features, including one it will introduce later this year: cloud backup. But many of the features are free for everyone to use, including the Mural. Quik is out today on both Android and iOS, and you can visit GoPro’s custom site to get straight to the app for your smartphone.