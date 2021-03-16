Dude, Dell’s Best Desktops Are Getting 11th Gen Intel Core Processors

Launching March 18th, the new Dell XPS Desktop and Alienware Aurora R12 will feature Intel’s latest 11th gen Core processors, plus other hardware improvements to fuel your creative projects and games. They’re among the first high-end desktops with Intel’s latest processors.

Early benchmarks show that Intel’s 11th gen “Rocket Lake” processors are significantly faster than the company’s 10th gen CPUs, performing about 7% faster than AMD’s latest Ryzen chips in single-threaded tests. Single-core performance is more important to gamers than multi-core performance, so naturally, Intel claims that its new processors are ideal for gamers and creatives than previous chips.

Along with its 11th gen Core processor, the new Dell XPS Desktop features GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, a KillerAX1650i Wi-Fi 6 chipset for nearly 3-times faster wireless communications, and 19 liter case that’s smaller than the previous model’s 23.7 liter case. Dell XPS Desktops still feature tool-less entry, expandable storage and RAM, and several USB ports. The computer also supports up to 225-watt graphics cards and 500-watt power supplies.

While Dell hasn’t shared much info on its new Alienware Aurora R12 desktop, the switch to 11th gen Intel Core processors should provide significant performance improvements for demanding games and VR applications. It’s possible that the upgraded Alienware desktop also contains some of the Dell XPS Desktop’s improved hardware, like the Wi-Fi 6 card.

Both the Dell XPS Desktop and Alienware Aurora R12 are available March 18th through Dell’s website. As always, Dell will sell a white Creator Edition of its Dell XPS Desktop with hardware configurations to maximize performance during video editing, photo editing, and other creative work. Dell also sells Inspiron all-in-one computers with 11th gen Core processors.